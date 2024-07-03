Konsa Becomes a Value-Betting Option With Guehi Suspended

Marc Guehi’s suspension makes Ezri Konsa a good value-betting option for England’s quarter-final clash with Switzerland.

Back Konsa As a Set-Piece Threat In Guehi’s Absence

Marc Guehi is suspended for England’s quarter-final against Switzerland after his early yellow card in the win over Slovakia. After coming off the bench in the round of 16, Ezri Konsa is in pole position to replace Guehi at left-sided centre-back.

With Kieran Trippier a doubt through injury, Gareth Southgate could switch to a back three, which would bring Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez into contention. However, a change in formation at this stage of the tournament seems unlikely, given Southgate’s persistence with 4-2-3-1.

Southgate Has a Decision To Make

Guehi has been one of the bright spots for England so far at Euro 2024. His suspension is a big loss for the Three Lions, but Konsa is a more than able deputy after an excellent season with Aston Villa. He may lack international experience with only five caps and no starts in the centre of defence, yet he clearly has Southgate’s trust after being brought on to defend the lead against Slovakia.

Southgate also isn’t blessed with particularly impressive alternatives. Dunk was fortunate to be included in the England squad. Gomez was selected for his versatility and started just three games in central defence for Liverpool last season.

While Konsa is short on international experience, he was integral for a Villa team which reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. He also put in some big performances against the top teams in the Premier League.

Set-Piece Opportunities Inevitable

Switzerland have conceded 10 shots directly from set pieces. Only Slovenia, Georgia, and Romania have conceded more. England have created nine shots directly from set pieces, which is the joint-fourth-highest in the tournament so far.

According to Who Scored, eight of England’s attempts on goal against Slovakia came from set pieces. Under Southgate, England have been dominant at set pieces. At the 2018 World Cup, 75% of their goals came from dead-ball situations, and this remains a key goal threat for them even without Harry Maguire.

Konsa had one or more shots in six of his last 11 Premier League appearances in 2023-24. He isn’t the tallest at 6’0, but he should have chances to get a shot off at set pieces against a Switzerland team which hasn’t defended dead-ball situations well.

As a result, Konsa’s 1.90 to have 1+ shots is appealing. We are particularly interested in 6.50 on Konsa to have 1+ shots on target.

Despite scoring just one goal over the last two seasons, the 23.00 to score anytime has some value due to England’s focus on set pieces. Konsa will inevitably be one of the main targets from wide free kicks and corners.