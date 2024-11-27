Knockout Cup win to spur on Magesi to do great things

Nobody would have given newly promoted Magesi FC a chance of making it past the first round of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup.

They went all the way and lifted the trophy in their maiden top-flight season. It sends a warning to the rest of the league that Magesi FC aren’t pushovers and at 4.10 odds, they can beat Chippa United this weekend.

Cup victory Keeping hold of Clinton Larsen Current form

Doing the impossible

Regardless of who breaks Mamelodi Sundowns’ hold on the PSL title this year, if at all, the story of the season goes to a little football club from Limpopo called Magesi FC.

They were drawn against Orlando Pirates in the round of 16 of the cup competition where they were written off before a ball was kicked.

However, they stunned the Buccaneers 3-2 to progress to the next round and continued slaying opposition far larger than them to reach the final.

That in itself was a major accomplishment for the new boys, which is why everyone thought the fairytale run was over when they knew Mamelodi Sundowns were lying in wait.

The PSL champions have a long history and are on a run of seven consecutive league titles. They’ve also won the CAF Champions League, so the thought of Magesi winning was ridiculous.

But such is football, the underdogs can always cause an upset and indeed that’s what Magesi did in the Free State this past weekend.

They’re cup winners in their debut season after seeing off Sundowns 2-1 and nobody can question if they deserved it because they certainly did.

To put it into context, Sundowns only lost one game in seven before heading into this final and they didn’t concede a single goal throughout the cup competition.

The odds were stacked against Magesi and they defied them, which is a precursor for what’s to come in the Betway Premiership.

The legend that is Larsen

Clinton Larsen is an incredible football coach, but he’s had his fair share of troubles. During Covid-19, he was appointed coach of Polokwane City after they’d lost all 10 opening games.

Rise and Shine were relegated that season and with that, Larsen’s dreams of coaching in South Africa’s top flight.

According to the former Pirates’ midfielder, the owners of clubs in the PSL didn’t want to think of him as a possible coach for their teams.

He decided to go down into the third tier of South African football and took Summerfield Dynamos to the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Larsen then guided Magesi to clinch the National First Division and gain promotion to the PSL. Never in his wildest dreams would he have thought winning the cup was in his destiny.

But he did it and he gained some retribution for that quarter-final exit with Summerfield. Now, some clubs are lurking around for his signature.

Reports suggest that Amazulu and TS Galaxy are considering bringing Larsen to lead the team but if he stays at Magesi, they will be a force to be reckoned with this term.

Excellent form

Magesi have been in great form after losing their first two league games of the season. They’re currently 11th in the standings and can go into the top eight with a win on Saturday.

The Limpopo outfit are on an eight-game unbeaten run, winning three on the bounce, albeit all of those were in the cup.

In a first-ever meeting with Chippa United, the visitors can snatch three points here.

Betting Tip: Chippa United vs Magesi FC - Magesi FC to win @ 4.10 with Betway