Kenya vs Namibia Predictions: Harambee Stars Favoured in Polokwane

Kenya and Namibia face-off on matchday six of AFCON qualifying on Tuesday. Read below for our Kenya vs Namibia predictions and analysis.

+

Kenya vs Namibia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Kenya vs Namibia

Kenya to win with odds of @2.37 on Betway , equating to a 42.2% implied probability.

, equating to a 42.2% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of @2.10 on Betway , indicating a 47.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 47.6% implied probability. Kenya to win the second half with odds of @3.00 on Betway, representing a 33.3% implied probability.

Kenya are predicted to beat Namibia 2-1.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Peter Mobaka Stadium in South Africa will host the Group J AFCON qualifier between Kenya vs Namibia, with both teams already eliminated.

Bookies are leaning towards Kenya in this match following their 2-1 win over Namibia in Johannesburg on matchday two. However, previous head-to-head meetings are just one factor to consider when making Kenya vs Namibia predictions.

Both sides are ranked outside the top 100 in world football. Kenya have returned to AFCON qualifying after a suspension, and managed to get a draw away to Zimbabwe last time out.

Namibia reached the AFCON knockout rounds in 2023, but they have struggled to pose much of a challenge in this group. They are yet to win a match and have only scored twice in two matches.

The Warriors can take encouragement from their draw with Cameroon on matchday five, although they were easily defeated by the same opponents in October.

Probable Lineups for Kenya vs Namibia

Kenya probable XI:

Odhiambo; Anyembe, Okumu, Omurwa, Omar; Akumu, Nondi; Onyango, Ayunga, Ouma; Olunga.

Namibia probable XI:

Maova; Kamberipa, Eib, Hambira, Katua, Hanamub; Tjiueza, Ngaruka, Petrus, Hotto; Shalulile.

Three Points For Harambee Stars

Apart from their 4-1 loss to Cameroon, Kenya have generally been quite competitive in this group. They had more possession and 143 more passes than Zimbabwe on matchday five, with both teams taking 10 shots.

The fact that many matches are being played at neutral venues has had an impact on this group. Kenya’s odds of 2.37 to win this match are partly a result of not having a home advantage.

Kenya’s win in their September meeting with Namibia, coupled with their impressive showing against Zimbabwe, makes them the clear pick to win this match.

Kenya vs Namibia Bet 1: Kenya to win @ 2.37 with Betway

Rare BTTS in Group J

Moving onto the second of our Kenya vs Namibia predictions for Tuesday’s meeting in Polokwane, we are backing both teams to score. It was 2-1 when the teams met earlier in the competition, and both defences have conceded seven goals in five matches.

With nothing at stake, both teams are encouraged to push for goals. A win would be a welcome boost for either nation, making this encounter much more open than what we previously saw.

Kenya have scored in three of their last four fixtures. Given that one of Namibia’s two goals in this group came against Kenya, we see value in BTTS.

Kenya vs Namibia Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 2.10 with Betway

Kenya Shine After the Break

Six of the seven goals Namibia have conceded have been in the second half. Three of Kenya’s four goals have been scored after the break, including Jonah Ayunga’s equaliser against Zimbabwe a few days ago.

This seems to be a good alternative to taking Kenya to win or you could consider backing Kenya in both markets.

The 3.00 price offers excellent value with how Kenya’s attack has performed in second halves and Namibia’s tendency to struggle with fatigue as matches progress.