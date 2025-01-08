Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Predictions and Betting Tips: A stalemate is on the cards

Predictions and betting tips for Kaizer Chiefs’ PSL fixture against Stellenbosch, including 3.55 odds on the home team’s highest-scoring half.

Head coach, Nasreddine Nabi thought that his side were unlucky to leave Cape Town City without any points as they were downed 1-0 at the weekend.

Regardless of his feelings, the result reinforced the poor season that the Amakhosi are enduring, leaving them seventh in the league standings and 15 points off the leaders.

However, there is time to claw themselves back up the table, provided they string together some victories in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs will host Stellenbosch in midweek PSL action at the FNB Stadium in the hope of improving their miserable start to 2025.

The visitors will be buzzing after their victory in the CAF Confederations Cup over CD Lunda Sul on Sunday evening.

The picture for the Winelands outfit looks much better than Chiefs as they lie in fifth place before Wednesday night, where a win will see them hop into fourth on the table.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @1.96 with Betway

Match result - Draw @3.00 with Betway

Kaizer Chiefs’ highest scoring half - First Half @3.55 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

An unlikely occurrence

After 10 games played in the league, Stellenbosch are averaging a goal per game, leaving them in midtable when it comes to offence.

It’s their defence that’s been incredible as only Sundowns(4) and Pirates(4) have conceded fewer than Steve Barker’s troops (6).

Things are a little different for the Amakhosi as they’re the second-worst defence in the league, conceding 14 goals with only Marumo Gallants shipping more (21).

However, they’ve been great in attack, netting 14 goals in total with only the top two scoring beyond 20 goals this term.

Considering these factors and the fact that the hosts have scored at least once in each of their last four home league games, both teams are likely to score here.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @1.96 with Betway

Honours even

There’s no doubt that Chiefs go into this game as favourites, especially since they’ve won three of the last five head-to-heads (L1, D1).

However, in the corresponding fixture last term, the men from the Cape managed to get one over the Sowetan giants, winning that game 1-0.

They would likely cancel each other out on Wednesday night, especially after both sides had to play over the weekend.

Stellies are still unbeaten away from home in the PSL while Chiefs go into this game on the back of three consecutive home matches without defeat.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 2: Match result - Draw @3.00 with Betway

Starting fast

Nabi’s men have gravitated towards a trend of starting matches quickly but fading away in the second period.

They’ve scored six goals in their four home games this term, five (83%) of those came in the first half. For some reason, they tend to step off the gas after the restart.

Chiefs have always found the net at home and always scored in the first half. Stellenbosch have only conceded in the first period (2) in all their away dates this term.

The visitors are yet to ship a goal after halftime when on the road.