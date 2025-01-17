Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Predictions and Betting Tips: More misery on the way for the Amakhosi

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United.

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for Kaizer Chiefs, first enjoying a positive start to life under Nasreddine Nabi but now struggling to find consistency.

The defeat to Golden Arrows last weekend means that the Glamour Boys enter this game week in sixth position, five points off third place.

As luck would have it, they have a chance to reel in third-placed Sekhukhune United when the sides lock horns on Sunday afternoon at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Babina Noko have been impressive this term and will look to build on a strong start by seeing off the Amakhosi.

Victory on Sunday puts some distance between themselves and Polokwane City who are currently a point behind but have played a game more.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tips

Double chance & totals - Draw/ Sekhukhune United & under 2.5 goals @ 2.16 with Betway

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.31 with Betway

Winning margin - Sekhukhune United by one goal @ 5.80 with Betway

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Coachless Chiefs

The Amakhosi will have to get the job done this weekend without their head coach on the touchline after Nabi was shown a red card the last time out.

Considering they’ve won two of the last five games (D1, L2), it may prove difficult for them to overturn a Sekhukhune side that’s in form.

The visitors are on an impressive five-game unbeaten streak in the league and haven’t tasted defeat in their last three consecutive away trips.

They’ve beaten Chiefs twice in the last four attempts (D1, L1), with only one of the last five games producing more than 2.5 goals.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tip 1: Double chance & totals - Draw/ Sekhukhune United & under 2.5 goals @ 2.16 with Betway

Expect goals from both sides

Chiefs have scored just as much as they’ve conceded in the PSL this season (GF16, GA16). At home, they score an average of 1.33 while conceding 1.17 goals per game.

Meanwhile, Lehlohonolo Seema’s men are averaging 1.20 goals at both ends of the pitch on their travels.

Both teams scored in 67% of Chiefs’ home games this season and with the last two meetings between these two producing the same result, it’s likely to happen again.



Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.31 with Betway

Typically close

Three 1-0 score lines dominate the last five head-to-heads, meaning this fixture is typically a close one.

A one-goal margin was the constant in four of the last five meetings. Chiefs, meanwhile, have only lost twice at home this term, both were by a single goal.

Sekhukhune United secured seven wins in total in the league, three of them by a one-goal margin, not a far-fetched prediction for this weekend.