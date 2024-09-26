Why betting on Kaizer Chiefs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns is a legitimate option

The Premier Soccer League has been calling out for a Kaizer Chiefs team that can compete with the best in the division.

+

We may have finally been granted our wish as we head into this weekend’s thriller between Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns where 4.80 on the home side winning may be a decent bet.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi giving hope to Amakhosi fans Indifferent form of Sundowns in recent months New signings at Chiefs

Betting Tips

Match result - Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 4.80 with Betway

Double chance - Kaizer Chiefs/ Draw @ 1.90 with Betway

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.07 with Betway

The difference of a new coach

It’s been an eight-year trophy drought for Kaizer Chiefs as they often changed coaches but with no real success. All this while they watched their rivals beyond the Juskei River dominate and bag seven PSL titles in a row.

However, the appointment of Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi may be the masterstroke that the Chiefs faithful were hoping for. He’s been somewhat of a revelation since he took over at the helm of the Sowetan giants.

Already, Nabi has broken a record by helping his side register back-to-back opening wins in the PSL for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

Additionally, it’s the first time in the league’s history that Chiefs, Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates all won their opening two fixtures of the campaign.

It will make for an interesting watch at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, which will also be Nabi’s first home fixture of the season.

There’s no doubt that the fans will take to him instantly, considering the results he’s produced so far.

With their fans finally having something to shout about, they will be in full voice on Saturday, which could just be the difference the hosts need to pull off a surprise result.

Indifference from Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns started this campaign with a struggle. Being dumped out of the MTN 8 wasn’t ideal for Masandawana and they showed some weaknesses that could be exploited.

Since then, they’ve picked up their form and won all four of their competitive fixtures. However, they haven’t yet come up against a massive opponent where they could truly be tested.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s men have also been excellent in front of goal recently, netting 14 goals in their last four matches at an average of 3.5 goals per game.

The Sundowns boss made 11 changes from the team that beat Mbabane Swallows to the side that saw off Marumo Gallants.

Wholesale changes like that could unsettle players and affect the team’s fluidity.

The Amakhosi have also been crisp in the final third as they were three goals up against Amazulu during the week after just 23 minutes.

The Glamour Boys will want to capitalise on any sign of weakness from the champions to register a first win against them since 2021.

The new boys

Nabi has made intelligent signings in the transfer window, bringing back Njabulo Blom from the USA alongside other incoming like Bradley Cross, Bongani Sam, Inácio Miguel, and Gaston Sirino.

The latter two both found the net against Amazulu during the week. Sirino will be looking to make his former employers pay after spending six years at the club.

Sundowns allowed him to leave for free and he could be the one to come back and haunt them this Saturday.