Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: A score to settle for the Amakhosi

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

+

One of South Africa’s footballing heavyweights will be waving goodbye to the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup this weekend when Kaizer Chiefs entertain Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs were on a positive trajectory from the start of the season until losing 2-1 to the PSL champions before the international break.

Results have been indifferent of late after smashing SuperSport United 4-0 in the opening round of the cup, they were humbled by the same opposition a week later.

However, it seems they have a score to settle against Masandawana and dumping them out of the cup would be the perfect response.

While things seemed rosy in Chloorkop, they endured their fair share of humble pie that Polokwane City served up in the league last Sunday.

They will no doubt want to put things right and get back to winning ways by booking a semi-final spot in the cup.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Matchbet - Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 2.70 with Betway

Both teams to score @

Over 2.5 goals @

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

No longer invincible

Last weekend proved that Mamelodi Sundowns are beatable and they can be played out of the game since they didn’t register a single shot on target.

Nasreddine Nabi would have watched that game with an eagle eye to figure out how to get his team over the line against the Brazilians.

Chiefs have been playing well this season, despite losing their league fixture to Sundowns and it seems as if they will overcome this hurdle on Saturday.

The Amakhosi’s last victory against Masandawana came in 2021, adding to the reasons why they will be determined to put in a valiant performance against the league champions.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Matchbet - Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 2.70 with Betway

A fixture with a history of goals

South African football isn’t known for its prolificacy in front of goal. In fact, more often than not only one side scores on the day.

However, with the talent in both these squads, there should be enough for each team to breach the other’s defence.

In the previous round of the competition, Chiefs scored four goals while Sundowns netted five.

The previous five head-to-heads saw both teams score on the day, making a case for goals on either side this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @

A common trend

With both teams likely to find some success in front of goal, it could occur several times just like they did in the round of 16.

It’s worth noting that four of the last five meetings between these two produced more than 2.5 goals.

The same can be said independently for Chiefs and Sundowns’ previous four out of their last five outings in all competitions.