Kaizer Chiefs vs Amazulu Predictions and Betting Tips: Unpredictable Amakhosi out for three points during the week

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Kaizer Chiefs’ midweek Betway Premiership encounter with Amazulu.

+

Amakhosi fans would have been proud of their team’s performance in the Soweto derby over the weekend. They would have secured a point but for a questionable penalty at the end.

Chiefs have a chance to redeem themselves and give their fans something to shout about when they host Amazulu at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

They enter the match sitting fifth in the standings, three points adrift from Sekhukhune United but having played a game extra.

A win is a minimum requirement for the Glamour Boys against an Amazulu side that have shown some improvements in recent weeks.

Co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi will be pleased with their team’s performances of late.

They sit just outside the top eight in the league but can leapfrog Tuesday’s hosts, even if just for a night.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Amazulu Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.17 with Betway

Double chance & overs/ unders - Kaizer Chiefs/ Draw & over 2.5 goals @ 2.95 with Betway

First goal and match result - Amazulu & Draw @ 9.40 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code.

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Leaky defences

Both teams are fairly efficient in front of goal in the PSL as they occupy the top six offensive positions in the division.

However, only Marumo Gallants (23) have conceded more goals this term than Kaizer Chiefs (17) and Amazulu (20).

With leaky defences at either end, there should be goals in this game. Chiefs are scoring an average of 1.29 goals per home game this season and conceding at least a goal per game.

The Usuthu have scored as many goals as they’ve conceded on the road this term (7), meaning they’re likely to hit the target and ship a goal on Tuesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Amazulu Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.17 with Betway

Leaning towards a home victory

Kaizer Chiefs’ strength this season has been at home as they’ve won four of the seven they’ve hosted in the Betway Premiership.

They’ve had a strange pattern of results in their last six games, alternating between wins and defeats. With their last game being a 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates, they’re destined for victory.

If there is to be a winner on Tuesday night, it’s likely to be Nasreddine Nabi’s charges. Amazulu’s away form has been poor, losing four of their seven away dates (57%).

Three of the last four league meetings between the sides produced more than two goals on the day, which is highly possible considering their respective defences.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Amazulu Betting Tip 2: Double chance & overs/ unders - Kaizer Chiefs/ Draw & over 2.5 goals @ 2.95 with Betway

Conceding first

One of the pain points for Kaizer Chiefs this term has been conceding first. They’ve shipped the first goal in nine of their 15 (60%) matches this term, 16% above the league average.

Meanwhile, Usuthu have been impressive on the road, opening the scoring in four of their seven away games (57%).

With Chiefs surrendering the lead to their opponent on 10 occasions, they’ve fought back and equalised four times.

One of the last two meetings between these sides ended in a draw and it isn’t a far-fetched idea for the hosts to fight back and rescue a point here on Tuesday night.