Kaizer Chiefs' new winger expected to help them fly?

After a promising start to the PSL season, the wheels have slightly come off at Naturena but there’s still time to make things right.

New blood

It was inevitable that Kaizer Chiefs would dip into the transfer market in January. They’ve struggled to find the net this season, despite creating chances, leading to indifferent results.

Now, they’re said to have agreed terms to sign Makabi Glody Lilepo from French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

The DR Congo forward is adept at navigating tight spaces and drawing defenders to him. His accurate crossing is ideal for creating goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Lilepo is fantastic in one-on-one situations, something the current squad have lacked but for Gaston Sirino who’s been struggling with injuries.

According to reports, Chiefs will pay R9.6 million for the forward and despite him wanting to stay in Europe, it seems the Amakhosi have their man.

Much-needed relief

With some crucial players out through injury, Nasreddine Nabi has had to rely on youngsters primarily to carry the team.

Despite Wandile Duba’s preferred position being through the middle, the Tunisian coach has deployed him on the wing, which has been challenging for the player.

Mfundo Vilakazi is another player who’s better as a playmaker in the middle of the pitch, but he’s also been tried as a winger due to personnel shortages.

Mduduzi Shabalala has been carrying the team’s hopes on his young shoulders and he desperately needs someone else to share the burden.

Lilepo’s versatility means he can play anywhere across the front three but with a preference on the wing.

The 27-year-old’s pace is ideal for creating attacking play from the wings, something that was seriously lacking from Duba, Tebogo Potsane and Pule Mmodi.

What Kaizer Chiefs fans can expect

Lilepo is a seasoned professional and has plied his trade at several clubs before heading to France.

He played for AS Vita and Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League where he made 16 appearances collectively, scoring eight goals in the process.

Apart from making his way into the box in dangerous situations, Lilepo can hit the target as he proved in France, netting four goals in 14 appearances this term.

His experience will be invaluable, especially to the younger players in the Chiefs squad. The winger’s delivery into the box is commendable and will certainly help create chances.

Additionally, he is excellent with set pieces such as free kicks around the box and corners. Overall, he’s a clever signing by Nabi but it remains to be seen if it will be done by the weekend.

If Chiefs can get it over the line over the next day or two, Lilepo could be in line to make his debut on Sunday in the Nedbank Cup, which would make Chiefs favourites to progress.

