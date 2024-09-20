Juventus vs Napoli Predictions: Juve to edge tight tussle in Turin

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Juventus vs Napoli as they clash in Serie A.

Juventus vs Napoli Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Napoli

Juventus Victory with odds of @2.18 on 10bet , equating to a 46% chance of the Turin club winning.

, equating to a 46% chance of the Turin club winning. Nicolas Gonzalez to score with odds of @4.33 on 10bet , indicating a 23% chance of the Argentine attacker scoring.

, indicating a 23% chance of the Argentine attacker scoring. No in both teams to score with odds of @1.83 on 10bet, representing a 55% chance for no more than one of the clubs to find the back of the net.

Juventus should be expected to win against Napoli by a scoreline of 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The highly anticipated Serie A clash between Juventus and Napoli is set to take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. This fixture, featuring two of Italy's most storied clubs, promises to be a compelling battle as both teams aim to solidify their positions in the current top four of the Serie A league table.

Juventus have the disadvantage to overcome, having been involved in Champions League action this week. However, a home tie with PSV shouldn't drain them too much, especially after a comfortable 3-1 victory on a night when Kenan Yildiz became the youngest Juventus player to score a Champions League goal.

Napoli have shown signs of resurgence under the new guidance of Antonio Conte. Their commanding 4-0 victory over Cagliari propelled them to the top of the Serie A table, albeit temporarily. They travel to Turin occupying second place, one point better off than their hosts.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Napoli

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "4-2-3-1."

Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Gatti, Bremer, Kalulu; Thuram, Locatelli; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Gonzalez; Vlahovic.

The probable lineup for Napoli in the "3-4-2-1"

Meret; Buongiorno, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo; Spinazzola, Anguissa, Lobotka, Mazzocchi; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Lukaku.

Juve to edge tight tussle in Turin

Juventus enter this match in strong form, having remained undefeated in their last 11 competitive matches. Their 3-1 victory over PSV in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday showcased their attacking prowess, with young talent Kenan Yıldız breaking records as the club's youngest UCL scorer.

However, their domestic form has been slightly less convincing, as evidenced by recent back-to-back 0-0 draws against Empoli and Roma. The Bianconeri have been solid defensively, conceding only five goals in their last nine Serie A matches, and none yet this season.

Napoli will be a tough nut to crack under Conte. His tactical acumen and Napoli's renewed offensive threat with Romelu Lukaku joining Khvicha Kvaratskhelia make them a formidable opponent for any team in the league.

Juventus may have the edge in this encounter. The home advantage at the Allianz Stadium, where Juventus has historically been strong, could play a crucial role.

Juventus vs Napoli Bet 1: Juventus Victory @ 2.18 with 10bet

González to Nic another goal and catch visitors Nap-ping

After his summer signing from Fiorentina, Nicolás González hasn’t taken long to get in on the action in the black and white stripes of Juventus. The Argentine has played a combined 75 minutes of Serie A action, but was handed a start in the Champions League encounter with PSV.

The 26-year-old assisted the first goal for Yildiz before sweeping home his side’s third goal of the night to get off the mark for the season. Twelve goals in 29 league appearances for the Viola was enough to convince Juve to part with €32m for his services in the summer window.

Dušan Vlahović as the primary striker will undoubtedly come in for some close attention from the Napoli defence, which means Juventus will rely on their deeper players to take advantage of any space.

Not only did González score for Argentina in their 2-1 defeat to Colombia in the recent international break, but he also holds fond memories of his encounter with Napoli almost exactly 12 months ago. He scored the final goal of a 3-1 victory at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples in October last year.

Juventus vs Napoli Bet 2: Nicolas Gonzalez to score @ 4.33 with 10bet

Defences on top in Turin

The prediction of a low-scoring affair with potentially only one team scoring is plausible, given recent trends. Juventus' home match against Napoli last season ended in a 1-0 victory for the Bianconeri, and with Antonio Conte now at the helm for Napoli, a defensive masterclass could be on display.

Conte's teams are known for their tactical discipline and ability to grind out results, especially in away matches against top opponents. The expectation of a tight, low-scoring game is further supported by Juventus' recent domestic form, including those successive 0-0 draws in Serie A.

While Juventus showed attacking flair in their Champions League match, Serie A encounters, especially between top teams, often prove to be more cautious affairs. No in the both-teams-to-score market seems the most likely outcome, considering the defensive strengths of both sides and the tactical approaches of their respective managers.

Juventus vs Napoli Bet 3: No in Both Teams to Score @ 1.83 with 10bet