Juventus have been active in the transfer window so far, adding Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram, but their attack is yet to receive any reinforcements. Currently second favourites for the Scudetto, the Old Lady have a lot of work to do.

Six teams scored more goals than Juventus in Serie A last season. New manager Thiago Motta relied on defence at Bologna last season. Dusan Vlahovic was the only Juve player in the top 37 in expected goals per 90 minutes.

Goal-Shy Juventus Need Firepower

Juventus were the joint-lowest scorers in Serie A’s top six last season. They were tied with Bologna, who were managed by the new Juventus manager Thiago Motta. Inter, Milan, Napoli, and Atalanta generated more expected goals than Juve in 2023-24, and thus far, Juventus have done little to address this issue.

Bologna relied on overachieving their expected goals by 6.1. Juventus’ attacking threat almost exclusively came from Dusan Vlahovic – the Serbian was behind only Victor Osimhen in expected goals per 90, but no other Juve player was in the top 37 in the league. An injury to Vlahovic would leave Juventus in an offensive mess. It’s still possible he will depart this summer, too, with Arsenal among the rumoured destinations.

The ultra-dynamic Karim Adeyemi has been linked with a move to Juventus, and he would certainly give them another option in the final third. Adeyemi, though, had just 0.19 expected assists per 90 last season and was only in the 75th percentile in non-penalty expected goals per 90. He has scored nine league goals over the last two seasons. His ball-carrying would be a threat, of course, but he alone would not address their chance creation concerns.

Superior Betting Alternatives

With the Champions League to contend with and a severe dependence on Vlahovic, who continues to be linked with a move away, we can’t see any value in taking Juventus at 5.00 to win the Scudetto. Napoli, free from the stresses of continental competition and led by perennial league winner Antonio Conte, are surely a better bet at 8.00.

After adding Alvaro Morata, Milan are tempting at 7.50. They were a comfortable second place last season, and are expected to remain active in the transfer market in the coming weeks. Having moved on from some of their older players like Olivier Giroud and Simon Kjaer, the Rossoneri should be heading in the right direction with many of their core players yet to reach their peaks.

Juventus could yet transform their squad with multiple impact signings, but as it stands, they are a long way from a league-winning outfit. We definitely prefer Milan and Napoli in Serie A outright betting at the moment.