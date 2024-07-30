Japan vs Nigeria Olympics Predictions: Crucial Clash for Quarter-Final Aspirations

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Japan vs Nigeria ahead of their clash in the women’s football tournament.

Japan vs Nigeria Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Japan vs Nigeria

Japan to win and Over 2 Goals with odds of @2.25 on Betway , equating to a 44% chance of the Japanese side winning a high-scoring match.

, equating to a 44% chance of the Japanese side winning a high-scoring match. Half Time/Full Time: Japan/Japan with odds of @2.10 on Betway , indicating a 47.6% chance of the Japanese team winning at both half and full-time.

, indicating a 47.6% chance of the Japanese team winning at both half and full-time. Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.82 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for the game to be a high-scoring one.

Japan should be expected to beat Nigeria 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In a pivotal encounter at the Stade de La Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau on Wednesday, Japan's women's football team will square off against Nigeria, with both teams battling for a coveted place in the Olympic quarter-finals.

Japan, currently positioned second with three points, come into this match with a sense of momentum and resolve. Their campaign began with a narrow 2-1 defeat against the reigning world champions, Spain. Despite a rocky start, Japan demonstrated resilience in their second match against Brazil.

Initially trailing after a 56th-minute goal by Brazil, Japan staged a dramatic comeback. The turnaround was highlighted by a crucial penalty from Saki Kumagai and a spectacular 96th-minute strike by Momoko Tanikawa, securing a 2-1 victory that propelled them into a strong position in the group.

In contrast, Nigeria's journey in this tournament has been less than ideal. The Super Falcons, who are making their first appearance at the tournament since 2008, have struggled to find their footing. Their campaign began with a narrow 1-0 loss to Brazil, and they faced another setback in their following match against Spain.

Despite a commendable defensive effort, Nigeria fell victim to an 85th-minute free-kick by Alexia Putellas, leaving them with no points and on the brink of elimination.

Probable Lineups for Japan vs Nigeria

The probable lineup for Japan in the "system of play."

Japan (5-3-2): Yamashita; Moriya, Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami, Koga; Hasegawa, Nagano, Tanikawa; Ueki, Tanaka

The probable lineup for Nigeria in the "system of play."

Nigeria (4-2-3-1): Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Okeke; Ucheibe, Abiodun; T Payne, Oshoala, Ajibade; Okoronkwo

Resilience and clinical strikes

Futoshi Ikeda’s squad is keen to avoid an early exit, which would mark their first group-stage elimination since 1996.

Historically, Japan have consistently reached the knockout stages in their last four appearances in this tournament, and they are determined to extend that streak. With a solid defensive line and creative midfield, Japan will be relying on key players such as Hinata Miyazawa and Mina Tanaka to spearhead their attack against Nigeria.

The Japanese have demonstrated resilience and attacking prowess in their recent matches, particularly in their dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil.

Their form suggests they are a strong team capable of overcoming Nigeria by more than a single goal.

Given Nigeria's struggles in front of goal and Japan's recent strong performances, a bet on Japan to win a high-scoring match appears promising.

Japan vs Nigeria Bet 1: Japan win and Over 2 Goals @ 2.25 with Betway

Super Falcons are struggling in front of goal

Nigeria’s struggle to find the back of the net has been a significant concern, as they have failed to score in their last three international fixtures.

This drought puts immense pressure on the Super Falcons to secure a victory against Japan. This feat would not only boost their chances of advancing, but also lift their spirits after a series of disappointing results.

Needing a win to stay in the competition, Nigeria's coach Randy Waldrum may opt to maintain the same lineup that showed defensive resilience despite the narrow loss to Spain.

The Super Falcons will draw some comfort from their historical record against Japan. The two teams have met once before in this tournament, with Nigeria emerging victorious 1-0 during the 2004 Athens Games.

However, replicating that success against a determined Japanese side will require a significant uplift in performance, particularly in terms of finishing chances and defensive solidity.

Japan vs Nigeria Bet 2: Half Time/Full Time: Japan/Japan @ 2.10 with Betway

Everything set for an entertaining clash

Nigeria will be relying on their key players, such as Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala, to deliver in this must-win scenario.

Okoronkwo’s role as the lead striker will be crucial, as Nigeria need a clinical edge in front of goal. Defensively, the Super Falcons will rely on goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and her backline to withstand the pressure from Japan’s attacking players.

Ultimately, given Japan's attacking capability and Nigeria's need to score in order to advance, this match is likely to see multiple goals.

Japan's recent match against Brazil, where they scored twice in injury time, highlights their offensive potential. Nigeria, needing to win and potentially by a significant margin, will likely push forward, increasing the chances of a high-scoring game.