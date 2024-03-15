Inter Milan vs Napoli Predictions: Napoli won’t trouble champions-in-waiting

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Inter Milan and Napoli’s Serie A clash, including 3.20 odds on the host’s corner range.

+

Both teams will be licking their Champions League wounds after midweek exits from Europe’s premier club competition.

Inter were almost through to the quarters but a late Memphis Depay strike saw the Nerazzurri eventually head home in the penalty shootout.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Betting Tips

Inter Milan to win & over 2.5 goals @ 2.30 with Betway

Halftime/Fulltime result - Inter Milan/Inter Milan @ 2.40 with Betway

Inter Milan corner range - 5-6 @ 3.20 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Thankfully, for Simeone Inzaghi’s men, their domestic situation is far better as they top Serie A by an unbelievable 16 points with 10 more games to play in this campaign.

It would take a collapse of epic proportions for Inter to slip up now, especially considering the form they’ve displayed all season.

Inter need to simply consolidate their position to lift the Scudetto come May and getting over the line at the San Siro on Sunday will be Inzaghi’s number one priority.

Napoli’s departure from Europe was far more straightforward than their hosts but they also succumbed to Spanish opposition.

Interestingly, that midweek loss to Barcelona was Napoli’s first under interim manager, Francesco Calzona.

The Gli Azzurri are still capable of grabbing a Champions League qualification spot as they’re currently seventh and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Bologna.

Taking points off the runaway leaders will be a start to the type of run-in Calzona’s charges need to climb the Serie A table.

Unstoppable Inter

Inter Milan have only lost one game at the San Siro in the league all season. They’re currently on a 22-game unbeaten run in Serie A and it doesn’t seem as if that will change.

The Nerazzurri have beaten Napoli three times out of the last four head-to-heads with the reverse fixture ending 3-0 to Inter.

Even though the visitors have performed better since Calzona took over, they may not have enough to overturn Inter at the San Siro.

The hosts boast a record of scoring at least two goals in each of their last three Serie A games and their home games have produced an average of 3.07 goals per league fixture.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: Inter Milan to win & over 2.5 goals @ 2.30 with Betway

Domination from minute one

Apart from dominating teams at the San Siro, winning 12 of 14 home games, Inter Milan have put their opponents to the sword from the first whistle.

They’ve yet to enter halftime on the wrong end of a result this season at home, a record that stretches back 16 consecutive games.

Of their 14 home fixtures this term, the hosts have won 13 after 45 minutes (D1).

In front of their fans, Inter’s goalscoring has been largely in the first period, scoring 21 (58%) before the break.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: Halftime/Fulltime result - Inter Milan/Inter Milan @ 2.40 with Betway

Better resistance from Napoli

When in the comforts of their home base, Inter Milan play attacking football, especially with players like Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram causing havoc for the opposition.

On average, Inzaghi’s men win 7.64 corner kicks per home Serie A fixture. They’ve won more than six flag kicks in 57% of their home matches.

Considering Napoli’s newfound form and resistance, the action may not always be around the visitor’s goalmouth.

Inter could just fall short of their average corner count on Sunday night.