Inter Milan vs Lecce Predictions and Betting Tips: Inter’s impeccable league form to sweep aside visitors

Our football betting expert unpacks predictions and betting tips for Lecce’s trip to the San Siro on Saturday evening.

Four points clear at the top of Serie A, Inter Milan are looking likely to lift the Scudetto this season.

They faced a tricky trip to Lazio last weekend but came out with a 2-0 win to remain leading Italy’s premier division.

Inter Milan vs Lecce Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 2.28 with Supabets

A goal in both halves @ 1.48 with Supabets

Winning margin by more than two goals @ 2.47 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A break from Champions League football and being knocked out of Copa Italia means Simone Inzaghi can get his side focused on stretching their lead at the summit with the visit from Lecce this Saturday.

The Salentini are unbeaten in their last five outings but they’ve shared the spoils in four of them. Apart from Udinese (10), no other side has drawn more games than Lecce (8) this term.

Roberto D'Aversa takes his team to the San Siro with the hope of at least coming away with a point since they’ve never won on the road this season.

But they face an Inter side that is on a 10-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Attacking football on display

Inter have scored 39 goals in Serie A already, and it’s not yet the midway point of the season.

Lautaro Martinez has found an ideal strike partner in Marcus Thuram, together netting 22 of those goals between them.

The Nerazzurri are in menacing form at home, scoring 21 times in front of their adoring fans.

It’s impressive that Lecce have found the back of the net in their last six league fixtures even though they collected just eight points during that run.

There are goals within the team, especially with the likes of Roberto Piccoli scoring twice in his last three appearances.

Breaching Inter’s backline will take some doing but from a side that’s scored 19 times this season, it’s possible.

After watching Bologna overturn the home team on Wednesday, Lecce will gain some confidence for the weekend.

Inter Milan vs Lecce Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 2.28 with Supabets

Action on either side of the break

The hosts have scored in every league game this season, netting in both halves 62% of the time at home.

From their 21 goals at the San Siro in Serie A, the Nerazzurri scored 10 in the first half with 11 in the second period.

Their attackers are always on alert and with Alexis Sanchez possibly returning this weekend, he’s a candidate for coming off the bench to hurt Lecce.

The Giallorossi have a poor record away from home having conceded in every league fixture this term.

They’ve conceded in both halves in 14% of their games, indicating a chance for a goal to come in both stanzas.

Inter Milan vs Lecce Betting Tip 2: A goal in both halves @ 1.48 with Supabets

Keeping opponents at an arm's length

Inter have played 16 times in Serie A this season and won eight of those games by two goals or more.

At the San Siro, they’ve swept teams aside by the same winning margin on five occasions.

Even if Lecce find the net on Saturday, Inter’s attack will likely respond with more goals.