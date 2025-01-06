Inter Milan vs AC Milan Predictions: A low-scoring affair in Riyadh

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Inter Milan vs AC Milan ahead of the Italy Super Cup final on Monday at 8 PM.

+

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs AC Milan

Winning Marging: 1 at odds of 2.50 on Betway , equating to a 40% chance of either of the two teams to win by just one goal margin.

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.40 on Betway , indicating a 42% chance of the Argentine forward scoring.

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.95 on Betway, representing a 51% chance of a low scoring match.

Inter Milan should be expected to defeat AC Milan by a 1-0 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter Milan and AC Milan are set to lock horns in a highly-anticipated Supercoppa Italiana final, promising to serve a thrilling Derby della Madonnina in Riyadh.

The Milanese clubs have navigated their way to Monday's final with strong displays, setting the stage for an enthralling contest.

The Nerazzurri, who have won the last three trophies, defeated Atalanta 2-0, while Sergio Coinceçao, at his first game in charge of the Rossoneri led them to a 2-1 comeback success over Juventus.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs AC Milan

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Taremi, Lautaro Martinez.

The probable lineup for AC Milan in the "system of play."

Maignan; Emerson Royal, Tomori, Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Jimenez.

Inter’s great run started with a derby defeat

Heading into the final, Inter Milan look determined and well-prepared, having recently showcased their dominance with a series of commanding performances.

In fact, the reigning champions have only failed to win three games in all competitions since their 2-1 defeat in the derby back in September.

Simone Inzaghi’s side has demonstrated an unwavering spirit which was especially evident against Atalanta.

Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries emerged as a key figure, netting twice and showing Inter's attacking prowess as they’ve already scored 14 goals with their defenders.

Unlike Giampiero Gasperini’s experimental starting eleven for Atalanta, Inter’s line-up was a testament to Inzaghi's no-nonsense approach.

If it was needed, this is further proof that Inter, despite having won the Super Cup for three years in a row, are still eager for silverware.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Bet 1: Winning Marging: 1 with odds of 2.50 on Betway

Pragmatism under the new boss

Under the new guidance of Sergio Conceiçao, AC Milan showed composure and determination against Juventus.

Conceiçao’s tactical adjustments, particularly his decision to reinforce the midfield with Ismaël Bennacer, paid dividends against the Bianconeri.

After only a few days at the helm, the Portuguese manager, and former Inter Milan player, has the opportunity to win a trophy the Rossoneri last put their hands on nine years ago.

While questions remain regarding their ability to topple an Inter side brimming with confidence, Milan's tactical flexibility under their new manager could spring a surprise.

The adjustments seen in their semi-final – for example moving to a back five in the last 10 minutes – underscore their adaptability and willingness to grind out results.

Despite some errors from captain Lautaro Martínez in front of goal, Inter’s squad depth and tactical flexibility remain their strengths.

The Argentine striker has been under some scrutiny for missed chances (he’s only scored once in the last nine games) but continues to play a vital role, offering leadership and opening spaces for his teammates.

Lautaro’s goal gave Inter the trophy last season against Napoli, and considering he has scored eight times in 17 games against his city rivals, picking him to score offers good value for our Inter Milan vs AC Milan predictions.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Bet 2: Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goalscorer with odds of 2.40 on Betway

Back the captain to leave his mark

The Supercoppa Italiana final will be Inter and Milan’s 241st competitive meeting.

The Nerazzurri have historically held the upper hand in recent encounters, but Milan halted a run of six consecutive Inter triumphs with their recent 2-1 victory in the league.

However Serie A top goalscorer Marcus Thuram will likely miss the game due to an injury to his adductor, leaving Inzaghi pondering whether to partner Martínez with Mehdi Taremi.

While the Iranian forward has only scored once, from the penalty spot, since his arrival, his track record in finals at Porto and his experience could prove invaluable in a match of such importance.

With Conceiçao pivoting the team towards a more pragmatic approach, and the absence of Rafael Leao, for these Inter Milan vs AC Milan predictions we’d suggest you to bet on a low scoring game.