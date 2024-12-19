‘All Or Nothing’ Teams Create Interesting New Betting Angles

FR: Le Havre Among ‘All Or Nothing’ Teams That Create New Betting Angles

Both fighting to avoid relegation, these two clubs have not drawn a single match so far, which sets the stage for potential drama and unique betting opportunities.

Let’s take a closer look at their campaigns and discuss the best betting strategies as their seasons unfold.

Marseille vs Le Havre Odds Both Teams To Score - No 1.77 Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Odds First half MultiGoal: 2-3 2.62 Serie A: Relegation Odds Verona 2.20

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Fine margins and poor luck

For the first time in the past two seasons, two teams in Europe’s top five leagues had not registered a single draw by mid-December.

In 2023/2024, Manchester United had no draws after 16 Premier League matches, but they collected six in their final 22 fixtures. Similarly, in 2022/2023, Inter Milan were in the same situation and ended the campaign with only three draws.

Le Havre’s current run in Ligue 1 marks a stark departure from their ability to secure results last season.

In 2023/2024, Le Havre were the third-most profitable team to bet on for draws in Ligue 1’s 1X2 market, and among the top 20 in Europe's five big leagues. However, this trend has clearly changed, as they had already registered seven draws by this point last year.

Le Havre’s ability to grind out draws, especially away from home where they managed nine - including against top sides like PSG, Olympique Lyon, Monaco, and Lens—was what saved them from relegation.

None of the teams in the bottom six of the 2023/2024 French table had drawn as many games as Le Havre.

As the old saying goes, "If you can't win, try not to get beaten." This season, however, tells a different story.

So, what has changed for Le Havre? They have a new manager in Didier Digard, but despite retaining much of the same squad from last season, the results have not lived up to expectations.

According to the expected goals (xG) data, Le Havre have been underperforming. They should have at least 2.66 more points in the table, primarily due to missed opportunities in front of goal. Additionally, xG suggests they should have scored 5.86 more goals.

These numbers are similar to last season's, but the significant difference is that Le Havre had allowed 10.30 fewer goals than what xGA (expected goals against) data suggested last season.

Goalkeeper Arthur Desmas, who kept seven clean sheets and was third in the league for goals per 90 minutes with 5.9, boasted a save percentage of 72.3%, which placed him seventh in Ligue 1. This season, however, his save percentage has fallen to 62.8%.

Other defensive metrics highlight why Le Havre are struggling. They currently rank seventh for interceptions per match, down from second last season. Additionally, they are fourth for defensive clearances, but they are ranked ninth in 2023/2024, which suggests they're spending more time defending their own box.

Our in-house model predicts Le Hevre will finish third from the bottom, relegated with 28.7 points—four fewer than last season, but only 0.8 points behind Angers.

This suggests the battle to avoid relegation will be fierce until the very last matchday. Our model also predicts Le Havre will draw no more than four games from now until the end of the season.

Navigating the chaos in Serie A

Verona’s situation is more complex. Over the summer, the Scaligeri made big changes to their squad and brought in a new manager, Paolo Zanetti. The season started strong with a 3-0 victory over Napoli, but quickly veered off course with five consecutive defeats.

Last weekend's hard-fought 3-2 win at Parma marked their first success since November.

The Scaligeri’s defensive fragility is particularly alarming, with the club owning the title of second-worst defense (39 goals) among Europe's top five leagues.

The xG data indicates the Italian side should sit at the bottom of the table with just 13.93 points.

The Scaligeri have conceded nearly seven more goals than expected based on their xGA data. Yet, they stand out among their relegation rivals with the best scoring over-performance, exceeding their xG by +2.18.

Much like Le Havre, Verona managed to draw 11 times in Serie A last season. They finished just three points above Frosinone, who were relegated.

However, unlike Le Havre, Verona should have faced the drop based on expected points, and this season, they appear to be regressing to the mean.

Betting strategies for Le Havre and Verona

According to our projections, Verona are on course to be relegated with 35.4 points, trailing Lecce by 2.6 points. However, they are expected to draw more games (5.5 in total) than Le Havre.

With a 46% probability of relegation, placing a bet on Verona to go down to Serie B at average odds of 2.25 and an implied probability of 44%, offers good value.

In other betting markets, a significant 81% of Verona's matches have featured at least three goals, with 63% of goals conceded occurring in the first half.

Therefore, betting on Verona to concede the first goal or on Over 1.5 Goals in the first half could be a strategic move.

Le Havre, on the other hand, appear more balanced, averaging 0.73 points per game in the first half and 0.80 in the second.

The most valuable wager for the French side could be "Both Teams To Score - No," considering only four of their 15 games have seen both teams find the net.