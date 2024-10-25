How to Bet on Derbies Ahead of El Clásico, Derby d'Italia and Le Classique

While Real Madrid aim to equal La Liga's longest unbeaten streak, Olympique Marseille and Juventus take on their respective arch-rivals.

It’s a weekend with three big games across Europe, and our betting expert has analysed the trends and betting strategies to prepare for these top-of-the-table clashes in Spain, France, and Italy.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Odds Over 2 Goals and Both Teams To Score - Yes 1.61 Olympique Marseille vs PSG Odds Marseille or Draw and Over 1.5 Goals 2.10 Inter Milan vs Juventus Odds Inter or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals 1.95

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: goals aplenty

Real Madrid enter this game with a chance to equal the longest unbeaten run in La Liga history, a testament to their dominance under Carlo Ancelotti. Their impressive 42-match streak, should they avoid defeat, could see them match the benchmark set by Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona in 2018.

Madrid’s attack has been buoyed by Vinícius Júnior, who has been in brilliant form, particularly in El Clásico games. His contributions have been phenomenal, with seven goals and two assists to his name, in recent encounters against Barça.

On the other hand, Barcelona are relishing a resurgence under new manager Hansi Flick. Leading La Liga with a near-flawless record, Flick’s philosophy is bearing fruit.

The Blaugrana's offensive trio, including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, alongside Euro 2024 winner Lamine Yamal, has spearheaded a relentless and dynamic attack.

While their home results have been stellar, Barça's form on the road has been inconsistent, a potential chink in their armor at the Bernabéu.

Both teams have shown attacking promise and demonstrated defensive vulnerabilities, suggesting a high-octane game. Despite injuries and the fatigue from midweek Champions League fixtures, an exciting battle awaits.

With Madrid's recent performances featuring resilient comebacks, and Barcelona's pressing game under Flick, backing Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score - Yes could be a smart play, continuing the trend of high-scoring Clásico matches.

Olympique Marseilles vs PGS: time to rewrite history

After finishing 8th in Ligue 1 last season, 26 points behind their Sunday’s rivals, Marseille are aiming to assert themselves as genuine title contenders under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi.

The former Brighton manager has transformed Marseille into an offensive powerhouse, netting an average of 2.6 goals per game, the fourth-best in Europe, while maintaining defensive solidity.

Star forward Elye Wahi, supported by the creative flair of Amine Harit and the recently impressive Mason Greenwood, will look to exploit PSG’s defensive vulnerabilities.

The Parisians remain perched at the top of the table, yet they face scrutiny. Their recent draw against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League unveiled defensive frailties, made worse by the absence of key defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Despite this, PSG boasts an electrifying attack, averaging 3.1 goals per game. Achraf Hakimi’s offensive prowess from the back adds another dimension to their forward play.

PSG might have a better recent record in head-to-head encounters, but Marseille’s formidable home advantage and their unbeaten record in 19 of their last 20 league home matches offers the hosts some hope.

Given the offensive firepower of both teams and the defensive lapses observed this season, betting on "Over 3 Goals" on the Asian line also seems promising.

Inter Milan vs Juventus: a cagey affair at San Siro

Inter, buoyed by a dramatic last-minute victory against Young Boys in the Champions League, comes in as Serie A’s second-most prolific attack. The Nerazzurri are focused on hunting down runaway leaders Napoli, while Juventus aim to steady their ship after a crushing defeat to Stuttgart.

The ‘Old Lady’ boasts the stingiest defence in Serie A, yet their European stumble has exposed their fragility.

Inter have shown strong home form, securing victories in 14 of their last 19 Serie A matches at this venue, with their only loss coming against AC Milan.

Both teams have shown a pattern for tight encounters, with eight of their last nine games in the league producing less than three goals.

A calculated midfield battle punctuated by moments of brilliance from individuals such as Martinez or Vlahovic might tip the scales.

Anticipate intense drama and possible red cards, as there have been five dismissals (three for Inter and two for Juventus) in their last six encounters.

Watch for Inzaghi's men to leverage their home advantage against Juventus, whose formation might crumble under pressure.

Caution is advised in the goals market, with Under 2.5 goals appearing wise. The 1X+Under 2.5 combo betting option also looks promising, aligning with recent outcomes.