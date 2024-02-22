How to Bet on Cricket: A Comprehensive 2024 Guide for South Africa

Read this guide to see how to place a bet on Cricket in South Africa. Discover betting markets and tips to get started on your reputable bookie.

+

The first step to placing a bet on cricket is to open an account with a reputable bookmaker. However, you need to know cricket to get the best out of your stake.This is why we’ve created this guide to show you how to place your cricket bets. You will discover the best cricket events and how to read odds attached to different cricket events.

➡️ Introduction to Cricket Betting in South Africa

According to our research, Cricket is the second most popular sport globally after football. This certifies its popularity among punters.

Cricket is a big deal among bettors in countries such as:

India,

Pakistan,

Sri Lanka,

Bangladesh,

and Australia.

Recently, the sport has started to gain popularity in South Africa.

Behind football and rugby union, cricket is the third most popular sport in South Africa. Thousands of sports enthusiasts watch cricket games, especially when there is an ICC Cricket World Cup.

The sport's popularity in the country saw South Africa host the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and the inaugural World Twenty20 in 2007. The 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup edition will also be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Cricket was first played in South Africa in 1808 but didn’t become firmly established until 1880. The sport grew in the country but didn’t become prominent until the 1990s, after which South Africa won the ICC Champions Trophy in 1998

Many South African punters take the opportunity to wager on the Proteas during major cricket tournaments. They also get to watch South Africa play on bookmakers offering live streaming services.

🏆 Finding the Best Online Cricket Betting Sites

Hundreds of top betting sites allow players to bet on Cricket in South Africa. You must do your own research to determine which one is best for you.

However, when choosing a sportsbook to place cricket bets, you must watch out for a few factors. A top bookie must be licensed by the right gambling body and have top SSL encryption to keep your information safe.

In addition, the registration procedure should be easy, and the bookmaker should ask players to provide a government-issued ID for FICA verification. You should also confirm if the bookie offers odds on the top cricket competitions and whether regular promotions are available.

You don’t have to do much research because we’ve been through all of these sites and found out that Betway is the best option for cricket betting in South Africa.

🥇 Bet on Cricket With Betway in South Africa



After doing our research, our expert has singled out Betway as the best online cricket bookie to sign up with.

We’ve chosen Betway for different reasons.

1. First, the betting operator offers odds for matches across various cricket competitions. This includes international events and a wide range of league games.

2. The bookie covers betting options such as

Test Series,

ODI,

Bangladesh Premier League,

ECS Spain T10,

Indian Premier League,

United Arab Emirates International League T20 and more.

Players will find various events under each league or competition, and each event houses hundreds of betting markets.

3. Besides the wide range of betting offers, Betway also provides boosted odds on selected cricket matches. With boosted odds, you can get more potential payouts from your stake.

4. Players will also find regular promotional offers dedicated to cricket betting on the platform. The fun starts with a first deposit match offer for new users after they create an account.

5. Betting on cricket with Betway is even more fun, thanks to the mobile app that is compatible with Android, iOS, and Huawei. The bookie has ensured that customers are not restricted and can place bets from any location in the country.

We’ve included the details to download the app on our Betway review page. You will also get more insights into the betting site's wide range of betting features.

🏆 Top Cricket Events to Bet On

Like football, basketball, or tennis, bettors will find a wide range of cricket competitions to place a bet on reputable bookmakers. These competitions could be international tournaments or leagues across different countries.

For instance, the International Cricket Council organises four major cricket competitions. They include the ICC Cricket World Cup. ICC World Test Championship, ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.

The ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy are held every 4 years, while the ICC T20 World Cup is held every 2 years. On the other hand, the ICC World Test Championship is held over a span of two years.

The ICC also organises the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, held every 4 years, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup every 2 years. The best betting sites in South Africa provide odds for these tournaments whenever they are scheduled.

Apart from international competitions, odds are available for various cricket leagues on leading sportsbooks such as Betway. You can bet on the:

IPL,

T20 Blast,

Pakistan Super League,

and many more.

🇮🇳 The Excitement of Betting on the Indian Premier League

Thanks to its popularity worldwide, betting markets are regularly available for the Indian Premier League. As the most followed cricket league in the world, the IPL is held between March and May annually.

The league was established in 2007, and the first edition was held the following year. Since then, events have been held yearly, with top bookies providing odds for punters.

The ICC has given IPL an exclusive window so that only a few international cricket tours are held during its season. This allows fans and bettors alike to fully focus on the IPL.

Another reason bettors find betting on the IPL exciting is because the best cricket players ply their trade in this league. Top players like:

Virat Kohli,

Jasprit Bumrah,

Joe Root,

Kagiso Rabada,

and Suryakumar Yadav all play in the IPL.

Many sportsbooks provide odds to bet on these players, allowing bettors to wager on their favourite superstars.

The excitement around the IPL might also be due to the entertainment involved. For instance, Bollywood superstars and music performers usually grace IPL opening ceremonies.

In addition, bettors prefer to stake on IPL events because they can cash out their bets within a few hours. The IPL adopts a T20 format, where a game’s result is decided within 3 hours.

🔑 Strategy When Betting on Cricket

Like every other sport, you need to follow certain strategies to get the best out of your stake. We have done the research for you and present below the top cricket betting tips to follow.

1. Know the Sport Well

Cricket is a peculiar game with different formats across different competitions. It is crucial for bettors to understand how the sport works.

Cricket features international formats such as Test Matches, One-Day International (ODI), and T20. Each competition has different time durations and scoring methods.

For example, a Test Cricket Match is played for five days. Each day lasts for 7 hours and 30 minutes but could be extended if 90 overs have not been bowled.

On the other hand, an ODI is played over two innings that must not exceed 50 overs each is held for one day and lasts around 7 hours and 45 minutes. If there are issues with weather, another day(s) may be reserved to play the game over a number of days.

A T20 game is the shortest, lasting about 3 hours within a day. The game consists of only two innings of 20 Overs each.

Knowing how each format works will help you understand the type of bets to play. Hence, bettors must understand the format of a competition before placing a wager.

2. Be Rational - Do Not Bet on Impulse

One mistake many bettors make is to act on emotions when placing a bet. You cannot be that way if you want any potential returns on your stake.

Be rational about your bets and only place a wager after doing research. Use data as much as possible and consider all factors, such as head-to-head, recent form, and key players.

3. Know the Cricket Betting Markets

Another mistake many bettors make is to only wager on the Money Line betting market to decide who wins a game. The top bookies in South Africa provide odds on hundreds of betting markets a player can explore.

Explore options such as Outright Winners, Draw No Bet, Which Team Wins The Coin Toss, Player of the Match, Team with Top Batter, etc. Many of these betting markets are easier to predict and could be rewarding.

In addition, understand how each market works in order to place informed bets.

4. Learn How to Lay the Draw

Laying a bet is one of the strategies veteran bettors use to get more value for their stakes. Beginner bettors have also started to adopt this strategy.

So how does it work? Instead of betting for a draw, you will be betting against it.

A draw ending a game rarely happens in cricket since a game is only declared a draw when both sides do not complete their innings. In other words, you can be almost certain that some cricket games will not end in a draw.

This is a good strategy to get a return on your bets. However, not all games are suitable for Laying the Draw, so doing your research is essential.

5. Be Aware of Injured Players/Weather Forecast/Home Team Advantage

As part of your research, you must find out about the team news of both sides before you place a bet. Your bets will be affected if a star player will miss the game due to injuries.

Also, you should consider the weather forecast before placing a bet. Adverse weather conditions may affect the performance of the team or player you are betting on.

Another factor to consider is home advantage since teams playing at home tend to have the upper edge for different reasons. A team may play better at home because they are more familiar with the pitch or because of fans' support.

When placing your bets, analyse how the team you are backing performs on home turf as well as in away games.

6. Set a Betting Budget: Only Money That You Can Lose

Another rule of thumb in betting is to wager only what you can afford to lose. To do this, you need to set a budget and not go beyond this.

You could have a weekly or monthly betting budget to ensure you stay disciplined and not chase your losses. Once you have exhausted your funds, wait until the next week or month to place a wager.

Also, remember betting is for fun and relaxation and not to make money. Don’t put too much emotion into it.

7. Follow Top Tipsters

Another strategy that works for beginner bettors is to follow top cricket betting tipsters. These people have been placing cricket bets for years and have a track record of experience.

However, note that no one can guarantee a certain outcome in betting, and even the player with experience will still lose bets. After getting cricket betting tips from your trusted tipsters, we encourage you to also do your due diligence.

Understanding the Odds in Cricket Betting

Bookmakers offer odds to show the likelihood of an outcome happening in cricket events. Understanding how they work is crucial before you bet on cricket.

First, the best bookmakers express odds in numbers, indicating your potential return if the bet is successful. A lower odds equate to a higher possibility of the event happening, while a higher odds indicates a less likely result.

Thus, the favourites usually have lower odds, showing a higher possibility of returns. On the other hand, the underdogs have higher odds, showing a lower possibility of returns.

To read cricket odds, you must understand the different formats available. A number of betting odds formats are available, but only three are more popular, and we’ve outlined them below.

1. Decimal Odds

Decimal odds are in decimals, allowing players to quickly calculate their potential returns. The odds type is prominent in Europe and some parts of Africa.

With decimal odds, you will find odd options such as 2.50, 1.85, 4.70. All you need to determine how much you can win is multiplying your stake by the odds value.

For example, if South Africa has an odds of 3.55 to beat India in an ICC T20 World Cup game, your potential return by placing an R100 bet is R355. That’s R255 returns and your R100 stake.

2. Fractional Odds

Fractional odds are more prominent in the UK and South Africa. The odds are in fractions such as 5/1, 7/2, and more.

The numerator (number at the top) indicates how much you will win, while the denominator (bottom number) indicates how much you need to stake.

For example, if you stake R200 on odds of 8/2, your potential returns will be R800 if your bet is successful. Note that this value does not include your initial stake.

3. American Odds

Also known as Moneyline odds, these odds are more popular in the US. The format uses positive and negative signs to indicate favourites or underdogs.

Bettors will find odds like -175, -100, -200, +200, +325, +500, and more. American odds usually use $100 as a baseline to determine how much you can win.

For instance, you will win $500 if you bet $100 on a +500 odds. On the other hand, you need to bet $175 to win $100 on a -175 odds.

🔍 The Different Types of Cricket Bets

Hundreds of betting markets are available for players to bet on crickets. Thanks to this, some bookies provide thousands of cricket betting possibilities during a competition or tournament.

We tested a handful of these betting markets to give you insights into how they work.

1. Money Line

The Money Line betting market lets you wager which team will win a game. This could be under any cricket tournament or league.

For instance, you may decide which team will win a game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League cricket game.

Because of the peculiarity of cricket games, some Money Line may have a 3-way betting market while others may have a 2-way betting market. We will explain further below.

2. 2 Way Bets

The 2-way betting market is a type of Money Line where there is no possibility of a draw. Players will find this type of bet in Test Matches, where the possibility of a tie is rare.

Hence, bettors can only choose from two outcomes, which are a win for the home side or a win for the away side. However, with a 50% chance each, there is a higher chance of success than in a 3-way market, where you only have a 33.3% chance of placing successful bets.

3. 3 Way Bets

The 3-way betting market is the other variant of Money Line. Here, there is a possibility of a game ending in a draw, which results when one or both teams have not completed their innings before the end of the game.

Instead of two options in your Money Line, you will find three options (Home Win, Draw, and Away Win).

4. Tournament Outright Winner

This betting market is straightforward. All you need to do is to wager on the team you believe will win a tournament.

Instead of betting on games after games, you only have to choose the likely winner of the competition. Bookmakers usually provide cricket odds on the outright market from the start of the tournament until the later stages.

The advantage of this betting market is that the odds are usually higher than the typical Money Line bets. However, you may have to wait until the end of the tournament to determine if it was a successful bet.

5. Tournament Best Bowler

Like the Tournament Outright Winner, you may have to wait until the tournament ends to see if your bet is successful.

The Tournament Best Bowler enables you to bet on a player to take the most wickets during the tournament. The odds are usually available from the start of the tournament for this market.

If you want to place successful bets, you must select a player whose team will go far in the competition. Failure to do so will mean forfeiting your bets early.

For example, India’s Mohammed Shami was the best bowler in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

6. Series Winner

Games in Test Matches are usually played in Series. The length of a series could be between 2 and 5 games.

Instead of betting on each game, you can bet on which side will win the series between the two teams. The odds are slightly higher than individual games, but the odds will change as the series unfolds.

7. Series Score

Instead of betting on who wins a series, you can wager on the scores instead. This betting market is ideal if you are unsure which team will win the series.

Find betting options like “Team with the Highest Score in the Series.” It could also be bets on Any Player to Score a number of runs.

8. Match Winner

Also known as Match Results, the Cricket Match Winner betting market is common in the African betting industry. It is the same as Money Line, where players predict which team will win a game.

Like Money Line, it could be 2-way or 3-way depending on the type of competition. 2-way eliminates the possibility of a draw, while 3-way includes that possibility.

9. Completed Match

The is another betting market that may be easier to predict. Bettors will choose whether there will be an official result after a game.

Weather or adverse conditions like rain or flooded pitches could affect games. This could render the game a draw, especially when the teams have not bowled enough overs to end the game.

If there is an official result after a game, it means the game was completed. If there is no result, the game will not be complete.

10. Tied Match

A tie occurs in cricket when each team has scored the same number of runs after both teams have completed their innings. A Tied Match is usually rare in Test Matches but quite common in Twenty20 and ODI.

Bettors can predict whether a game will end as a tie by choosing “Yes” or “No.” You will find the option “Will There Be A Tie” on most bookmakers.

11. Innings Run

South African bettors can also bet on Innings Runs. This is the number of runs the team batting first scores.

Players will find options such as 200 Runs or More, 210 Runs or More, 220 Runs or More, and many more.

For example, if you back 210 Runs or More and the team scores 211, you win. However, if the team scores 209, you lose.

Some bookies also represent Innings Run with Over/Under a particular set run. You could find options such as “South Africa Total Runs 1st Innings 277.5.”

You must predict if South Africa will score over or under the set run of 277.5.

12. Propositions Bets Run

Proposition bets in betting are those wagers that have nothing to do with the match winner betting market. Many of them in cricket are easier to predict compared to the main betting markets.

Our expert review found Innings Run, Coin Toss, and Method of Dismissal to be some of the prop bettings. To bet on Coin Toss, all you need to do is to predict who will win the toss, which will decide who will bat or bowl first.

Method of Dismissal requires punters to determine how the batsman on the crease will be dismissed. This type of betting market usually happens as the game unfolds and can only be predicted when betting on live cricket matches.

Options under the Method of Dismissal include Bowled, Keeper Catch, Fielder Catch, Leg Before Wicket (LBW), Run Out, and Stumped.

13. Other Cricket Bets Available

Our analysis from our Betway review is that leading betting sites in South Africa offer hundreds of betting markets. Other markets include Top Batsman, Man of the Match, To Score a Century, First Wicket, Total Match Boundaries, Draw No Bet, and many more.

We recommend you understand how each betting works before jumping on them. This helps you to manage your stake and wager wisely.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions about Cricket Betting

How can I bet on cricket online?

You can bet on cricket online by first creating an account on your preferred betting site. Go to the cricket section to make your selections and fund your account to place successful cricket bets.

What are the easiest cricket bet?

The easiest cricket bet depends on the bettor. However, we understand that the Match Winner betting market is more straightforward. All you need to do is to wager on which team will win a game.

Can I bet on cricket from my phone?

Yes, you can bet on cricket from your phone. A number of leading South African sportsbooks have provided mobile apps to make betting easier. Those without an app usually have websites that are compatible with mobile devices. Download the betting app of your choice or visit the website of your chosen bookie on your mobile to get started.

What is 2 way betting in cricket?

The 2-way betting market in cricket involves selecting a team that will win a game. The betting market eliminates the possibility of a draw or tie so that players can increase their possibility of successful bets.

Is handicap cricket betting available?

Yes, handicap betting is available in cricket. Here, bookies give an underdog team an advantage over the favourites. If you back the favourites, they have to cover the number of runs set by the bookie for your bet to be successful.

Can you use accumulators and parlays in cricket?

Yes, you can use accumulators and parlays in cricket. Players can combine a number of cricket events on a betting slip to make up a multiple bet. You may also combine cricket events with other games from different sports.