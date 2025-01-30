Premier League Cards Galore Sparks Intriguing Betting Opportunity

Looking at this weekend’s games, we have analysed how bettors could profit from this trend.

Last weekend's controversial red card for Lewis Skelly during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolves has reignited attention on cards in England’s top flight.

Premier League: Matchday 24 Cards Odds Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: Over 4.5 1.66 Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Under 4.5 1.80 Chelsea vs West Ham: Team With Most Cards West Ham 1.70

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Many Tackles But Few Cards for Bournemouth

So far this season, referees have issued 1,070 cautions to players, leading to an average of 4.67 cards per game—an increase of 0.16 compared to last season and the highest in the Premier League era.

Southampton currently top the list as the most-carded team in the division, with 65 yellows and three reds. In contrast, Brentford have received the fewest cards, with 33 yellows and one sending off. However, Bournemouth average the most fouls per game at 13.4, despite ranking only sixth in tackles per 90 minutes.

The Cherries are set to host leaders Liverpool in a match officiated by Darren England, who stands out as one of the most lenient referees this season. He has handed out an average of only 3.90 yellow cards per game, the fourth-lowest record, and ranks 14th in fouls given per game (23.60).

Therefore, it's anticipated that the international referee will allow the game to progress smoothly, making bets like 'no cards before 29:00 minutes' or Under 4.5 Cards, both priced at 1.90, appear sensible. Leaders Liverpool are the third-least-fouled team per game (9.5), which supports this option.

Thrilling Matches Guarantee Numerous Challenges

Meanwhile, the London Derby between Chelsea and West Ham promises to be a feisty encounter, with both sides ranking in the top six for cautions received so far.

The Hammers rank 7th and Chelsea 9th in fouls committed per game.

Although referee Stuart Attwell is not known for issuing many cards—he is second-to-last in yellow cards per game so far at 3.83. However, the visitors are expected to commit more fouls.

Consequently, betting on West Ham in the Asian Handicap Cards -0.5 appears sensible, suggesting Graham Potter's team might receive more cautions. This is supported by their record in the last two encounters and the reverse fixture, where The Blues triumphed 3-0 at the London Stadium.

Looking at Nottingham Forest vs Brighton, the previous five Premier League clashes between these sides have produced four penalties, two red cards, and 31 yellows.

Saturday's game is expected to be another fiercely contested affair, with both teams ranking in the top 10 for tackles per game (18.5).

Moreover, Referee Simon Hooper has shown the sixth most yellow cards this season (65, averaging 4.64 per game).

Consequently, a game with many challenges is anticipated, making bets on Over 34.5 tackles at 1.80 or Over 4.5 Cards at 1.70 intriguing propositions.