How to bet on Aberdeen: can they shock the Old Firm?

Aberdeen FC have grabbed the spotlight among Scottish football fans and betting enthusiasts this season.

With an impressive run of 13 consecutive wins under the new manager Jimmy Thelin, they have emerged as the surprise contender in the Scottish Premiership.

As they brace for their upcoming games with Celtic and Rangers, both in the league and the Scottish League Cup, bettors are keenly observing The Dons’ journey.

Scottish Premiership Outright Market Odds Aberdeen: Winner 29.50 Scotland League Cup Outright Market Odds Aberdeen: Winner 8.00 Scotland FA Cup Outright Market Odds Aberdeen: Winner 13.00 (each way: places 1-2)

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The new man is working miracles

Aberdeen's trajectory has been nothing short of a revelation this season.

Thelin, who joined in the summer from Elfsborg, has successfully orchestrated a turnaround that has seen the club not just win games, but do so in a manner that exhibits tactical brilliance and resolve.

The Dons' recent 3-2 triumph over Hearts underscored their tenacity; trailing for the first time in the league, Aberdeen’s quick recovery and eventual victory reflected well on their adaptability and mental strength.

The key to Aberdeen's success lies in their well-organised gameplay, showcased by their efficient use of substitutions and solid defensive structures.

Their ability to score late in games highlights a combination of stamina, strategic substitutions and an indomitable will to win, making them an appealing prospect for bettors looking at outcomes beyond conventional half-time/full-time results.

A rocky road ahead?

Aberdeen, who finished 7th last season, have already beaten half of the teams that placed above them in the previous campaign.

However, after the international break, the fixture list will soon test the mettle they have displayed thus far, with Celtic (whom they’ll face twice away from home, both in the league and the League Cup semi-final) and Rangers presenting significant challenges.

Celtic's prowess, indicated by a superior goal difference of 13 and a robust xG (expected goals) of 2.14 per game, translates to them being considered heavy favourites for the match on October 19.

However, Thelin’s men might benefit from several contextual factors. Thirteen of Celtic’s first-team players are engaged in international duties, which could lead to fatigue or injuries.

Furthermore, Brendan Rodgers’ men also have the new-format Champions League to negotiate and a tough trip to Bergamo after the 7-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

Aberdeen will face the Scottish champions twice in the space of two weeks, but each game will be played before a Champions League tie, which will inevitably force Rodgers to rotate his squad.

Celtic are not short of options, but neither are Aberdeen, whose bench strength has been instrumental, with substitutes contributing significantly to their goal tally. Despite scoring fewer goals than Celtic (15 vs. 22), Aberdeen have shown efficiency, slightly overperforming their xG forecast by 0.95, signifying opportunities in betting markets such as total goals or individual goal scorers.

Historically, Rangers have presented tough competition and have defeated Aberdeen in the League Cup final last season, yet The Dons currently hold a five-point lead over them.

As Rangers balance domestic duties with European matches, their focus might also be divided, offering Aberdeen an advantageous position to exploit in the game at Pittodrie on October 30.

Tactical Versatility and Impact Players

Jimmy Thelin’s pragmatic yet dynamic approach has redefined Aberdeen’s playing style.

Nicky Devlin has been pivotal, both defensively and in attack, earning a place in the Scotland squad. His versatility and commitment on the field present significant tactical advantages.

Following a summer of uncertainty, Duk’s recent performances highlight his potential to influence big games, injecting pace and creativity into Aberdeen’s forward lines.

However, Pape Abib Gueye, the current league top goalscorer with five goals, is absent due to an injury and this will leave a noticeable gap in Aberdeen’s attack up until January next year.

Still, Thelin’s confidence in his squad’s depth, with players like Kevin Nisbet stepping forward, might ensure The Dons will continue to fly high.