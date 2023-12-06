How to Withdraw From Hollywoodbets in South Africa? Our Complete Guide - Dec 23

Learn how to make hassle-free Hollywoodbets withdrawal transactions in South Africa. Discover the withdrawal methods and steps for seamless cash-outs.

Players in South Africa who complete the Hollywoodbets registration can make convenient and safe withdrawals from their account. This Hollywoodbets "how to withdraw" guide will walk you through every step of the Hollywoodbets withdrawal process so that you can make your first withdrawal quickly and avoid common mistakes. It will cover the following topics:

How to withdraw from Hollywoodbets,

Accepted Hollywoodbets withdrawal methods,

withdrawal restrictions.

🔍 How Do I Make a Withdrawal With Hollywoodbets?

We tested the Hollywoodbets withdrawal process and concluded it’s pretty straightforward. Take a look at this easy step-by-step guide on how to withdraw from Hollywoodbets:

First, visit the bookie’s site or open the Hollywoodbets app and log in.

Tap the ‘‘Account’’ option at the top of your screen. Select the ‘‘Withdraw’’ button. Choose one of the withdrawal methods. You could choose the same method you selected as the preferred Hollywoodbets deposit solution. Indicate the amount of money you wish to withdraw from your account and reference for withdrawal. Finally, click the ‘‘Submit’’ button to complete the payment. After you submit your withdrawal request, you should receive the confirmation message. Additionally, you can refresh your account balance to make sure that the transaction has been successful.

It’s important to note that players who wish to use the Hollywoodbets promo code HOLLYGAOL won’t be able to request a withdrawal before they have completed the wagering requirements of the welcome bonus. Also, you should know that the bookie processes withdrawal requests only during weekday business hours.

As you can see, the Hollywoodbets withdrawal process consists only of a few simple steps. So you can complete the transaction within minutes. Because of that, we rate it 5/ 5.

❓What Are the Different Ways to Withdraw From Hollywoodbets?

Our experts have discovered all the withdrawal options are safe and convenient. Below, you can take a look at the supported withdrawal solutions:

ABSA CashSend Standard Bank Instant Money Nedbank Send-iMali FNB eWallet

Additionally, we tested all of these payment methods, including their withdrawal fees and processing times. Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about the best Hollywoodbets withdrawal getaways. Read on to learn about them and choose the one that suits you most.

ABSA CashSend

Once you request a withdrawal on Hollywoodbets using ABSA Cash Send, you will get an SMS with a 10-digit reference number alongside a six-digit PIN. You will need those to withdraw at any ABSA ATM.

Additionally, you can withdraw between R100 and R3,000, and your request will be processed in less than 24 hours. Finally, this bank charges R2.50 per R100 withdrawal. However, we have found that the first time you make a withdrawal on Hollywoodbets, it’s free.

Standard Bank Instant Money

Once you request a withdrawal via Standard Bank Instant Money, you will receive a voucher code and the PIN via SMS. You should use them to withdraw at a Standard Bank ATM. In addition, you can withdraw from selected Rhino, Makro, Builders, Game, Choppies, SPAR, and Cambridge Food stores.

You can request from R100 to R3,000 on your withdrawal with Hollywoodbets. The first time you make this payment, you won’t be charged any fees. The next time you complete the Hollywoodbets withdrawal process, the Standard Bank will charge you R9 for R50-R500 withdrawals.

Nedbank Send-iMali

If you wish to learn how to withdraw from Hollywoodbets using Nedbank Send-iMali, note that you will receive a PIN via SMS when you submit the withdrawal request with Hollywoodbets. You will need this PIN and your phone number when withdrawing at a Nedbank ATM.

It’s important to point out that you must withdraw money within 48 hours after your request has been approved. Therefore, watch messages once you complete the withdrawal process.

Finally, you can withdraw between R100 and R3,000, while the bank will charge you R8 for transactions up to R1,000. But your first withdrawal will be free of charge.

FNB eWallet

After you complete the Hollywoodbets withdrawal process via FNB eWallet, you will get an SMS notification. Then, you should dial *120*277# to receive the PIN you will need to withdraw money from an FNB ATM.

Like all other withdrawal methods with this bookmalker, FNB eWallet allows you to withdraw a minimum of R100 and a maximum of R3,000. The first time you complete the withdrawal process, you won’t be charged any fees. However, you should know that the operator takes R2.30 for every R100 withdrawn after the first payment.

Finally, you can compare the Hollywoodbets withdrawal methods in the table below:

Withdraw Methods Average Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Limit Maximum Withdrawal Limit Withdrawal Fee ABSA CashSend Within 24 hours R100 R3,000 R2.50 for R100 Standard Bank Instant Money Within 24 hours R100 R3,000 R9 for R50 – R500 Nedbank Send-iMali Within 24 hours R100 R3,000 R8 for R100 - R1,000 FNB eWallet Within 24 hours R100 R3,000 R2.30 for R100

❌ Restrictions and Conditions for Withdrawing From Hollywoodbets

Now that you know how to withdraw with this operators, you should get familiar with the important Hollywoodbets withdrawal rules. Keep reading to learn about withdrawal restrictions from this site and avoid common mistakes.

FICA Verification

Recent investigations show that most operators require players to verify their ages and identities before they can make withdrawals. One of the most essential Hollywoodbets withdrawal rules is that you can only withdraw funds from your betting account once the bookie verifies your account.

Therefore, you should submit the required identification documentation on the ‘‘Upload FICA’’ page.

Withdrawal Limits

Our experts have also discovered that the withdrawal options on Hollywoodbetss come with minimum and maximum payment limits. The minimum amount you can request is R100 using any method. On the other hand, R3,000 is the maximum you can withdraw, no matter which payment option you’ve chosen.

✅ To Conclude - Withdrawal With Hollywoodbets

All the Hollywoodbets withdrawal methods are safe and easy to use. Moreover, the operator processes all the requests made on weekdays within 24 hours. So, the overall withdrawal time shouldn’t take more than a couple of days. All things considered, we rate the withdrawal options and the process with Hollywoodbets itself with 5/ 5.

Feel free to read this guide again, as it will help you learn how to withdraw from Hollywoodbets hassle-free. Also, if you wish to learn more about this betting site and its features, you can check out this detailed Hollywoodbets review.

Hollywoodbets Withdrawal - Our FAQs

Finally, look at this FAQ section about the Hollywoodbets withdrawal.

What are the accepted payment methods for withdrawals on Hollywoodbets?

The withdrawal options include ABSA CashSend, FNB eWallet, Nedbank Send-iMali, and Standard Bank Instant Money.

How long does it take for a withdrawal to be processed on Hollywoodbets?

After completing our research, we have found that the withdrawal requests are processed within 24 hours. However, this doesn’t apply to requests made on weekends. If you request a payment on Saturday or Sunday, the operator won't process it before Monday. However, the withdrawal time varies among withdrawal options.

Are there any fees associated with withdrawals on Hollywoodbets?

By researching everything about the withdrawal with Hollywoodbets, our experts have discovered the bookie doesn’t include withdrawal fees. Nonetheless, your bank will charge you a fee.

What should I do if my withdrawal is not being processed on Hollywoodbets?

Now that you know how to withdraw from Hollywoodbets, you should learn to handle potential withdrawal problems. We tested the process, and if you encounter the issue, it’s probably on your side.

That can happen if you request an amount below or above the accepted limits. Also, you will fail to make the payment if you haven’t completed the FICA verification. However, if you haven’t made any of these mistakes, you should contact the brand’s customer support.

What should I do if I encounter an error when trying to withdraw money on Hollywoodbets?

If you fail to make a withdrawal with this operator, check if you haven’t requested an amount exceeding your balance. Also, make sure to respect the allowed payment limits. Additionally, verify your identity if you haven’t done it so far. Whenever you experience withdrawal problems, don’t hesitate to contact the Hollywoodbets support team.