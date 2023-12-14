Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: The Sea Robbers to continue unbeaten streak

We reveal our predictions and betting tips for the PSL fixture between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates in Hammarsdale.

Even though Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates are separated by two points and places on the PSL log, their form suggests that they’re currently worlds apart.

The Durban-based Arrows have a streak of five losses on the bounce in all competitions with their last victory coming against Pirates’ Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the league.

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Pirates to win

Under 2.5 goals

Pirates clean sheet

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have quietly been doing their business, notching four wins from their last five, only dropping points in a draw at Richards Bay.

Those results propelled Jose Riveiro’s side to fifth on the table, just three points behind second-placed Cape Town City but with a game in hand.

Their trip to Kwa-Zulu Natal should be a prosperous one to kick off the festive feast of football.

Pirates to plunder three points

Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro was disappointed with the way his charges started their previous PSL encounter against TS Galaxy.

However, they weathered an early storm and a 25th-minute strike was enough to win the game.

Mabakabaka have been on the up recently beating both their Soweto rivals in the last five outings. While they haven’t swept teams aside, they have got the job done.

Golden Arrows made a great start to the season but have fallen away in recent weeks. Their form has seen them slide down to seventh on the log with the Amakhozi wedged between them and Pirates.

Mabhuti Khanyeza’s men have a chance to leapfrog the Glamour Boys if they can get three points in KZN but it’s worth noting that this corresponding fixture ended with Pirates winning 2-0 in October last year.

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Pirates to win

Underwhelming in front of goal

Between Arrows and Pirates, they have collectively been involved in only two out of their last 10 games where there were more than two goals.

Both sides average just over a goal per game in the DSTV Premiership this season and have found it difficult to find the back of the net.

The hosts tend to struggle when they go down in matches, only equalising once on three occasions.

Abafana Bes’thende have only scored one goal in their last five games, while the Buccaneers have scored in four of their last five with none of those matches going over two goals.

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

Blunt Arrows won’t dent Pirates

Even though both sides have had trouble with goalscoring, Mabakabaka’s defence is worth praising.

Riveiro has clearly pushed defensive drills with his men because they haven’t conceded once in their last five outings.

This season, they have a record of keeping clean sheets in 54% of their league fixtures with only leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, boasting a better record.

Even at home, Arrows will find it difficult to penetrate this Pirates outfit.

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 3: Pirates clean sheet