Golden Arrows’ progress halted by coach’s absence

After a patch of poor results during the league season, Golden Arrows have recovered enough to enter the Christmas game week in seventh position.

They’ve improved recently but all that could be for nothing if the latest reports coming out of the camp are to be believed. With Polokwane City next on the agenda, you can’t help but think the visitors are a better bet this time around with odds of 2.80 for a win.

Indifferent performances Missing Mabhuti Khenyeza The way forward

An indifferent start

It really has been an indifferent start to the league campaign for Golden Arrows. They’ve won and lost the same number of games (4) with a single draw from nine matches.

Even with those types of results, the Durban-based outfit still find themselves well into the top eight with the potential to rise further in the table.

Mabhuti Khenyeza’s charges are one win away from jumping into fourth place, provided other results go their way.

However, with the latest news surrounding the coach’s whereabouts, their form and momentum are in serious jeopardy as we move into the festive season.

The coach is missing

Mabhuti Khenyeza has seemingly disappeared and failed to appear for training at Golden Arrows, according to a club statement.

The 42-year-old has reportedly stepped down from his position as the head coach of Abafana Bes'thende, although that has yet to be confirmed.

Instead, the club mentioned that he’s been absent for a while and that the team is in the hands of Musa Bilankulu and Kagisho Dikgacoi.

They have refused to comment further on whether or not Khenyeza will be returning to his position. This was his second stint as coach of the club and it now appears to have come to an end.

Sources from inside the club suggest that he was working without a contract and the club’s refusal to formalise his appointment led to his departure.

However, some reports suggest that some players weren’t too pleased with Khenyeza’s coaching methods and wanted him out the door.

Regardless of the reasons for his exit, his absence will no doubt affect the momentum of the team, which will be tested against Polokwane City on Saturday.

What the future holds

Currently, there haven’t been any official appointments from Golden Arrows, which means Musa Bilankulu and Kagisho Dikgacoi are likely to be in charge at the weekend.

We’ve seen how co-coaches operate in this league and it isn’t the best dynamic for a football club.

If rumours are to be believed, Manqoba Mngqithi’s departure from Mamelodi Sundowns has paved the way for him to make a return to the Durban side.

However, until there’s any confirmation, Golden Arrows will struggle without proper leadership, leaving an open opportunity for Polokwane City to bag three points.

