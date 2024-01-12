Ghana vs Cape Verde Predictions and Betting Tips: The Black Stars to make a statement opening

We explore predictions and betting tips for Ghana’s AFCON opener against Cape Verde, including 3.35 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

The Stade Félix Houphouеt-Boigny rounds off its double-header with Group B’s powerhouse Ghana taking on Cape Verde on Sunday night.

Ghana’s last AFCON title came in 1982 even though they have been a dominant force in African football since then.

Ghana vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Ghana to win @ 1.82 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.63 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Mohammed Kudus @ 3.35 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Their heritage more than form makes them a perennial favourite for this competition and there’s no doubt the Black Stars will want to right the wrongs of the previous edition when they ended last in their group.

Cape Verde are a determined side and always put in professional performances at AFCON.

Their best finish was reaching the quarter-finals in 2013 and while they have to contend with Ghana and Egypt in Group B, the Blue Sharks can try and qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams in the tournament by seeing off Mozambique and aiming to get something from Sunday night’s encounter.

History over form

Ghana have always been a team that offers excellent attacking prowess and solidity in defence.

Their current form hasn’t been great as they’ve won four out of their last 10 games but they usually fare well against teams from around the continent.

However, the Black Stars have seen off Cape Verde in each of their last three meetings and going into this year’s tournament, the West African side should bag three points in their opening game.

The island country will have it all to do on Sunday night but will take confidence from their victory the last time out against Eswatini.

Captain and most-capped player, Ryan Mendes, will no doubt be the focal point of the Blue Sharks’ attack and having played in all three of his nation’s previous appearances, he has a wealth of experience to share with his compatriots.

Ghana vs Cape Verde Betting Tip 1: Ghana to win @ 1.82 with Betway

Attacking struggles

Even with the incredible attacking talent that Ghana possesses, they have not been at their best in front of goal.

Chris Hughton’s charges failed to score in four of their last five games, scoring only once against Madagascar in November last year.

The story is slightly different for Cape Verde, who have scored in four of their previous five fixtures, although they’ve only won once in that sequence of games and lost three.

Ghana vs Cape Verde Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.63 with Betway

Kudus to be the main man

At just 23 years of age, Mohammed Kudus is carrying his nation’s hopes on his shoulders.

Ghana boast incredible attackers in the form of the Ayew brothers and Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao but Kudus is the man that can get them going.

The attacking midfielder already has six goals for West Ham and has netted nine times for the Black Stars in just 30 appearances.

He is difficult to deal with and will be a handful for the Cape Verde defence on Sunday night.