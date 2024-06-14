Germany and Scotland kick-off Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena on Friday, June 14th. Discover our predictions and tips before betting!

Germany vs Scotland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Germany vs Scotland

Scotland +2 with odds of 1.95 at Betway , giving a 51.3% implied probability.

, giving a 51.3% implied probability. Kai Havertz to score anytime with odds of 2.25 at Betway , giving a 44.4% implied probability.

, giving a 44.4% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of 2.20 at Betway, giving a 45.5% implied probability.

We predict Germany to win the match 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Host nation Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena on Friday night.

Germany are the joint-most successful nation in Euros history with three titles, but they have not lifted the trophy since 1996. Their last appearance in the final resulted in a loss to Spain in 2008. Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract beyond this summer’s tournament. However, the pressure is on Die Mannschaft after three straight disappointing tournaments, including a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Unbeaten in four friendlies in 2024, Germany struggled in 2023, with losses to Turkey, Austria, Japan, Colombia, and Poland. This is their first competitive match in a long time, and it will be interesting to see how they cope with the expectations.

Scotland had injury scares with Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland pulling out of training in the week. This is just their second appearance at a major tournament since 1998, but Steve Clarke has worked wonders over the last couple of years. This includes a very impressive qualifying campaign, which saw them finish comfortably ahead of Norway.

Probable Lineups for Germany vs. Scotland

Germany probable XI:

Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Scotland probable XI:

Gunn; Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn; Adams.

Scots Keep It Close

Scotland beat Norway and Spain during their qualifying campaign. Steve Clarke knows how to organise a team to defend deeply, and the visitors will aim to frustrate Germany on Friday night. Staying in the game will be the main aim in the first half.

Germany haven’t beaten anyone by three clear goals since June 2022. Since the World Cup, only three of their wins have been by two goals, and only one of those occurred in 2024.

Despite playing at home and being a more talented team than Scotland, nothing in Germany’s recent results suggests they should be backed to win this so emphatically.

Germany vs Scotland tip 1: Scotland +2 @ 1.95 with Betway

Havertz Scores 17th Goal for Germany

Kai Havertz has scored in three of Germany’s last six matches. With four goals in his last five matches for Arsenal, Havertz enters the tournament in excellent form. Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have the former Chelsea man lead the line, just as he’s been doing for Arsenal.

He might only have 16 goals for his country, but Havertz is the most reliable goal scorer at the international level among the potential starters. Thomas Muller is expected to come off the bench.

Nagelsmann has not prioritised experience in the frontline outside of Muller. Havertz will be the focal point of their attacking play. He should have plenty of chances created with the talent playing behind him, including the exciting duo of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

Germany vs Scotland tip 2: Kai Havertz to score anytime @ 2.25 with Betway

Both Teams Find The Net

Scotland only failed to score once in their qualifying campaign. Among the five-team groups, only Spain, Belgium, England, and France scored more goals than the Scots. They scored multiple goals in seven of their eight qualifying matches.

Over the last 12 months, both teams have scored in eight of Germany’s 13 matches. There might not be significant head-to-head stats to go on for this fixture, but there is a clear pattern with both teams.

Germany rarely keep clean sheets. Scotland have a knack for finding the net, even if their attacking talent isn’t the most impressive on paper.

We love the value on both teams to score at a price of 2.20. Germany’s defence has not shown us enough over the last couple of years to suggest they can keep a clean sheet against a Scotland team which will be massively fired up.