Germany vs Bosnia Predictions: Germany to win big, Musiala to score

Our football betting expert brings you their Germany vs Bosnia predictions ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash at 8:45 pm on Friday.

Germany vs Bosnia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Germany vs Bosnia

Germany -2 handicap with odds of @ 1.85 on Betway , equating to a 54% chance of Nagelsmann’s side winning by at least three goals.

, equating to a 54% chance of Nagelsmann’s side winning by at least three goals. Jamal Musiala to score with odds of @ 2.05 on Betway , indicating a 49% chance of the midfielder scoring.

, indicating a 49% chance of the midfielder scoring. Germany to keep a clean sheet with odds of @ 1.60 on Betway, representing a 63% chance of Bosnia failing to score.

Germany could dominate and thrash Bosnia 4-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Germany are looking to secure their place in the last four of the Nations League by beating Bosnia.

Julian Nagelsmann was unable to guide his team to glory in their home European Championships, yet the Germans have many reasons to feel hopeful. They have an immensely talented squad, brimming with young talent. Die Mannschaft are now aiming for World Cup glory in 2026.

The Germans are five points ahead of both the Netherlands and Hungary as they enter the last two group stage matches. Germany have never progressed beyond the group stages of the Nations League, but their place in the quarter-finals of the new format is guaranteed as they head into this fixture. Nonetheless, Nagelsmann will still expect his team to deliver a strong performance.

Bosnia have had a tough time in the Nations League so far, earning their only point from a fortunate 0-0 draw in Hungary. Sergej Barbarez’s side were under pressure, managing only 35% possession.

Edin Dzeko remains the standout name in the Bosnian team. The former Manchester City striker now plays for Fenerbahce under Jose Mourinho. He is joined in the attack by Ermedin Demirovic.

Probable Lineups for Germany vs Bosnia

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

Nubel; Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstadt; Stiller, Andrich, Musiala; Gnabry, Wirtz, Kleindienst

The probable lineup for Bosnia in the "system of play."

Vasilh; Dedic, Katic, Barisic, Bicakcic, Burnic; Gigovic, Huseinbasic; Basic, Demirovic, Dzeko

Goals Galore for the Germans

The first of our Germany vs Bosnia predictions is for the home side to win the match by at least three goals.

Julian Nagelsmann remains unbeaten in regular time as Germany's manager in competitive matches. They were eliminated from Euro 2024 in extra time by Spain. In those competitive matches, the Germans have won six and drawn three in regulation time.

Conversely, Bosnia were lucky to lose by just one goal in their previous encounter with Germany. They allowed their opponents to create five big chances, but only two were converted. Barbarez’s side were hammered 5-2 when they played the Netherlands, the other big nation in the group, back in September, and a similar result is expected here.

Germany vs Bosnia Bet 1: Germany -2 Handicap @ 1.85 with Betway.

Musiala is in excellent form

Maximising the partnership of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz will be key to the German national team's success in the future. The young midfield duo are exceptional with the ball at their feet and are the creative force in Nagelsmann’s side. They are also capable of chipping in with goals, so we are backing Musiala to net one here.

Musiala has scored six goals in his last five matches for Bayern Munich. The midfielder was injured in the last international break, but he scored in his last home game for Germany in September.

Jamal is scoring an average of 0.45 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions in the last 12 months. This puts him in the top 10% of attacking midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues, despite Harry Kane acting as the focal point of the Bayern attack.

Germany vs Bosnia Bet 2: Jamal Musiala Anytime Scorer @ 2.05 with Betway.

Bosnia Kept at Arms Length

Germany have conceded an average of just 0.67 goals per competitive game under Julian Nagelsmann, so the last of our Germany vs Bosnia predictions is for the home side to keep a clean sheet in the match.

Bosnia have failed to score in four of their seven matches in 2024, netting an average of just 0.57 goals per game.

Nagelsmann’s side have kept a clean sheet in both of their Nations League matches on home turf thus far, beating Hungary 5-0 and the Netherlands 1-0. In both of those matches, their opponents were only able to muster up a single shot on target.