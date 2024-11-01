Why the Bundesliga Goal Market is a Goldmine for Bettors

When examining the leading professional leagues worldwide in the popular Over 2.5 Goals betting market, one European country shines above the others.

Germany ranks in the top ten, following Singapore, UAE, and Bahrain, in terms of the percentage of matches hitting the Over 2.5 Goals mark.

Tied for fourth place in the top ten are the Bundesliga (48 out of 72) and Bundesliga 2 (60 out of 90), both with 66.67% of matches this season resulting in Over 2.5 Goals. If that doesn’t spark interest and curiosity about Germany’s top two divisions this weekend, then we don’t know what will.

The scoresheet has been found on 244 occasions in 72 fixtures, at an average of 3.39 per 90 in the Bundesliga. Since the bookmakers have caught on to the goal-scoring trend in Germany, we'll need to be inventive and add 'BTTS' where possible this weekend.

Bundesliga Goal Markets Betway Odds Leverkusen BTTS and Over 3.5 2.20 Wolfsburg BTTS and Over 2.5 1.90

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart: Nothing Off-Putting in the TV Slot

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen have landed BTTS in 8/8 Bundesliga fixtures this season. The Spaniard won't be pleased with this, but it seems like a pattern that's unlikely to change soon with Stuttgart coming to town. The visitors have also performed impressively in the BTTS stakes, with 7/8 matches appeasing BTTS punters.

Stuttgart's 17 goals in eight games this season are topped by Bayern Munich (29) and Leverkusen (20). That's a positive indicator, as seven out of eight matches for both teams have resulted in Over 3.5 Goals.

Last season's Europa League finalists have seen BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals in seven of their eight matches. Meanwhile, Stuttgart has achieved this in six out of eight games, which is promising for those anticipating goals in Germany during the Friday night TV slot.

After getting the better of Juventus in the Champions League, delivering an impressive performance against Real Madrid in the same competition, and easily overcoming Holstein Kiel last weekend, Stuttgart will come here eager to make a statement.

If historical data is more your thing, consider this: the most recent scorelines of 2-2, 3-2, 4-2, and 5-2 between these two teams shine a spotlight on just how attacking this fixture can be if both sides are engaged from the start. BTTS and Over 3.5 Goals is the recommended selection here at 2.20. If you’d rather head for the Over 2.5 angle, that brings us to 1.66.

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg: Stirring Up the Wolves

Can you guess which team has achieved a perfect record of Over 2.5 Goals in every game this season, with eight out of eight matches? It's Augsburg, showing that Bayer Leverkusen isn't the only team with a flawless BTTS record in this league.

Interestingly, both Wolfsburg and Augsburg matches have produced an identical 3.88 goals per 90 average after eight games. Only two Wolfsburg matches failed to reach three or more goals since the Bundesliga kicked off in August, with BTTS occurring in six of the eight matches.

The visitors are enjoying their best form of the season with three wins in four matches. This run featured a commanding 3-0 win over Schalke in the DFB Pokal, suggesting Augsburg will enter this match expecting to unsettle Wolfsburg. At the same time, we should highlight that Wolfsburg knocked Borussia Dortmund from the cup after Extra Time just days ago.

Broadly speaking, beyond the statistics, these two teams are likely to attack each other and anticipate gaining an advantage at some point during the 90 minutes. With Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS priced at 1.90, just under Evens, it seems like a promising approach to what could be a high-scoring match.