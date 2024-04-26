Fulham vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: An upturn in form for Palace

Predictions and betting tips for the Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace, including 3.85 odds on a double chance and totals bet.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

First goal - Crystal Palace @ 2.30 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 3.05 with Betway

Double chance & totals - Draw/Crystal Palace & over 2.5 goals @ 3.85 with Betway

With four Premier League fixtures remaining in the season, Fulham and Crystal Palace are safe from the drop.

They currently occupy 13th and 14th place on the table with the hosts three points ahead of Palace.

Marco Silva will want to avoid Saturday’s visitors jumping ahead of them, which will happen if the Eagles can bag three points at Craven Cottage.

Palace have had a tough season and had to part ways with Roy Hodgson in February this year. Oliver Glasner though has done a fabulous job of turning the London side around.

In his nine league games in charge, he’s registered four wins and lost three times (D2), which is partly the reason why Palace are safe from relegation this season.

He will want to finish the season strongly, especially after recently beating Liverpool at Anfield.

Since Glasner has crucial players returning, he can end this campaign much higher than 14th where they currently sit.

Improvement signs for Palace

There is something different about Palace under Glasner, he’s got them playing entertaining football.

With the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze returning from injuries, they’ve shown that they can be lethal as they were in their 5-2 win over West Ham last week.

Palace have averaged 1.63 goals per game in their last eight league matches, finding the net first in eight of their 17 away dates (47%).

The concern for Fulham is they’ve surrendered the lead and conceded the opening goal in as many games at Craven Cottage.

Considering Palace’s current form, they’re likely to get through the home defence first on Saturday.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 1: First goal - Crystal Palace @ 2.30 with Betway

Continuing hot streak

Jean-Philippe Mateta has hit a purple patch of form in the Premier League. With Olise and Eze’s creativity on show, the Frenchman has been reaping the benefits.



Mateta was on target four times in his last two games and has amassed 11 goals for Palace in the league this season.

He also scored the opening goal in two of his last four matches, one of them coming against Manchester City.

Mateta is likely to find the net for Palace on Saturday if they can continue their hot streak of form.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 3.05 with Betway

Stuck in a rut

Marco Silva’s men are in a poor run of form, losing three of their last four league games (W1).

Their strength has been at Craven Cottage this season but they appear to be running out of steam. Fulham have suffered two defeats on the bounce at home before this fixture.

The Cottagers enjoy scoring at home though, netting 30 goals in 17 games at an average of 1.76 goals per game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have scored at least once in their previous four games and have had 53% of their games produce more than two goals.

Three of the last five meetings between these teams ended in a draw, a likely outcome on Saturday. Additionally, 60% of those head-to-heads saw over 2.5 goals scored.

Based on form though, Palace should snatch a win here and climb over the hosts on the Premier League table.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 3: Double chance & totals - Draw/Crystal Palace & over 2.5 goals @ 3.85 with Betway