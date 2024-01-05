Frosinone vs Monza Predictions and Betting Tips: Battle of the averages to fall either way

We share predictions and betting tips for the Serie A encounter between Frosinone and Monza on Saturday afternoon.

+

Frosinone and Monza have had average seasons in Serie A so far but the Giallazzurri will be looking forward to their Coppa Italia quarter-final date on January 9th.

However, the home team are on a run of four losses from their last five league games, leaving them in 14th spot on the log.

Frosinone vs Monza Betting Tips

Double chance - Frosinone/ Monza @ 1.33 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.84 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Matìas Soulé @ 3.40 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

guide. Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

The good news for Eusebio Di Francesco is a win at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday will see them leapfrog their visitors.

Monza won once in their last five league games and earned a draw away at Napoli the last time out.

I Biancorossi are just two points ahead of the hosts in 11th place and will know that a victory takes them into the top half of the table.

Anybody’s game

Both teams go into this encounter with indifferent results. Frosinone will take heart from their recent demolition of Napoli in the Coppa Italia and their home form in Serie A.

The Canaries won three of their last five games at home and average 1.89 points per game at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

However, Monza have had the better of their opponents on three of the last five occasions, although their best result while on the road was a 2-2 draw in 2021.

The hosts have only overcome Monza once in the same sequence of games, a crushing 4-1 win in 2022.

Frosinone vs Monza Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Frosinone/ Monza @ 1.33 with Betway

Goals galore

Whenever these two meet, there tend to be loads of goals. This season, Frosinone average 1.67 goals at home and they’ve been involved in 78% of games where both teams have found the back of the net.

History suggests that another goal-fest awaits on Saturday. In 80% of their meetings, there have been more than 3.5 goals with both teams scoring.

Frosinone have failed to keep a clean sheet against Monza and it seems as if that trend will continue this weekend.

The visitors have scored 16 times in their 18 games this season and conceded at least a goal per game.

Frosinone vs Monza Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.84 with Betway

More goals for Soulé

Argentine forward Matìas Soulé has been in excellent goalscoring form for Frosinone this season. He leads the club’s scoring charts with seven goals from 16 appearances.

Soulé also found the back of the net the last time out in their 3-1 loss to Lazio.

Three of his goals have come in front of his home fans and it’s likely to happen again on Saturday.