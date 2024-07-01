France vs Belgium Predictions: Les Bleus to Win the Battle of Off-colour Nations

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for France vs Belgium ahead of their Round of 16 clash in Euro 2024.

France vs Belgium Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for France vs. Belgium

France Victory with odds of @ 1.90 on Betway , equating to a 52.6% chance for the French to win.

, equating to a 52.6% chance for the French to win. Antoine Griezmann to score with odds of @ 3.60 on Betway , indicating a 27.8% chance for the French forward to score.

, indicating a 27.8% chance for the French forward to score. Belgium Under 0.5 Team Goals with odds of @ 2.20 on Betway, representing a 45.5% chance France will be able to prevent their opponents from scoring.

France to claim their place in the quarter final with a 1-0 win against Belgium.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Two nations that fell short of expectations in the group stage meet in Düsseldorf for a place in the last eight of Euro 2024. Ranked number two and three in World Men’s Football by FIFA, you would expect this fixture to be much deeper in the competition. However, with only one win apiece from three games, both finished as runners-up in their sections.

With one win and two draws, France failed to top their group for the first time since 2012. Despite remaining unbeaten, they now find themselves on the hardest side of the draw, having finished second in Group D. Additionally, Kylian Mbappe’s dissatisfaction with his Euro 2024 face mask adds another layer of concern for the team.

Belgium’s first three games were frustrating, yielding results of each flavour. They lost their opener against Slovakia, beat eventual Group E winners Romania before drawing with Ukraine. This left Domenico Tedesco’s men as runners-up of a group they should have won relatively easily. The punishment for that is a Round of 16 tie against the highest-ranked nation in Europe.

Probable Lineups for France vs. Belgium

The probable lineup for France in the (4-2-3-1)

Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kanté, Tchouaméni; Dembélé, Griezmann, Rabiot; Mbappé.

The probable lineup for Belgium in the (4-2-3-1)

Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana, Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Les Bleus to win the battle of off-colour nations

Didier Deschamps has faced criticism for his side’s below par performances in Germany. Meanwhile, Domenico Tedesco’s side were booed off by their own fans following the goalless draw with Ukraine.

It is hard not to get a feeling of deja-vu with this French side. This is not the first time they have struggled through the early games of a tournament only to go very deep. They have reached the final in three of the last four major tournaments.

Belgium looked well off the pace, relying on a killer pass from Kevin De Bruyne for their cutting edge. High expectations were placed on his Manchester City teammate Jeremy Doku, but he has often let down with his final ball. Yet, a goalless Romelu Lukaku cuts a frustrated figure up front. Expect France to have too much pace, movement and verve for a nation housing a 37-year-old Jan Vertonghen next to the error-strewn Wout Faes in their back-line.

France vs Belgium Bet 1: France Victory @ 1.90 with Betway

France to take the Griezy way to mask Mbappe’s struggles

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly unhappy with his Euro 2024 face mask due to his peripheral vision being “severely limited”. As a result, despite the France captain scoring from the spot against Poland, we think it pays to look elsewhere for a value-priced match winner.

Antoine Griezmann has been lively in his 209 minutes of action so far, with his expected goals of 1.56, the eighth highest in the tournament and only behind Mbappe amongst the French squad. He is averaging a shot every 26 minutes of action, with three of his eight attempts so far forcing the keeper into a save.

The 33-year-old has fond memories of the European Championship, having been the top scorer with six goals in 2016. He will be eager to get off the mark in the 2024 edition against a Belgium defence that seems uncertain at best.

France vs Belgium Bet 2: Antoine Griezmann Anytime Scorer @ 3.60 with Betway

Devilishly difficult not to see blunt Belgium blank

Belgium have appeared disjointed in the tournament so far. Jeremy Doku has offered an outlet of pace and direct running, but his final ball has either been into open space or overhit.

The Red Devils blanked in two of their three group games, with their attacking play often looking laboured. Things aren't going to get any easier here.

France didn’t concede a goal from open play in their three group games, with Robert Lewandowski’s twice-taken penalty the only time Mike Maignan was beaten. Before that, Chile were the last side to score against Didier Deschamps’ men back in March, and more than seven hours of football have been played since then.