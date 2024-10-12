Although England are unlikely to be at full strength in Helsinki, our football predictions expert still predicts a straightforward away win on Sunday.

Finland vs England Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Finland vs England

England to Win & Under 3.5 Goals @ 2.05 with 10bet , representing a 48.78% chance of England winning and the game featuring three goals or fewer.

, representing a 48.78% chance of England winning and the game featuring three goals or fewer. Cole Palmer Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.37 with 10bet , representing a 42.11% chance of Palmer scoring against Finland.

, representing a 42.11% chance of Palmer scoring against Finland. Highest Scoring Half for England (2nd Half) @ 2.15 with 10bet, representing a 46.51% chance of England scoring more goals in the second half than the first half.

With England hellbent on returning to League A in the Nations League, we expect the Three Lions to beat Finland 2-0 on Sunday.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Finland prepares to host England for their fourth League B game of the latest Nations League campaign, with the Three Lions as the major favourites to win and top the group.

In their two opening League B games, Finland failed to get on the scoresheet, despite trying hard to play a more attacking brand of football.

It’s a double-header of home games for Finland this week, with the Republic of Ireland first up for the Finns before the visit of Lee Carsley’s England. Finland’s home form in the Nations League is the best it’s been across all competitions, registering a 55% win rate.

As for England, they won their first two League B games of this season’s Nations League campaign, and will be looking to strengthen their hold on the group with victories over Greece and the Finns this week.

It’s unlikely to be a full-strength squad for England, with Jack Grealish expected to be absent, along with Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ezri Konsa. Uncapped pair, Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento have been called up from the Under-21s. Skipper, Harry Kane, will miss the Greece game on Thursday but Carsley is hoping to have his talisman fit for Sunday.

Probable Lineups for Finland vs England

The probable lineup for Finland in 4-3-3:

Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Galvez, Peltola, Schuller, Jensen, Kamara, Antman, Pukki

The probable lineup for England in 4-2-3-1:

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Colwill, Stones, Guehi, Rice, Lewis, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Kane

England to win without being involved in a goalfest

England won the first meeting between the two nations at Wembley, with a largely uninspiring 2-0 victory. Finland were dogged and stubborn, making life difficult for Lee Carsley’s side. We expect a similar scenario to occur this weekend.

With Kane expected to return to the fold in Helsinki, we see the Three Lions winning without having to be at their sparkling best. That’s why we’re backing them to win, with less than four goals scored in the match.

Finland vs England Tip 1: England to Win & Under 3.5 Goals @ 2.05 with 10bet.

Cole Palmer tipped to maintain his fine goalscoring form

Chelsea ace, Cole Palmer, has been in incredible form so far in 2024/25, registering six goals in seven Premier League appearances. Palmer has demonstrated a clinical edge in front of goal, which makes him a feared opponent among the three forward players behind the striker.

With Carsley expected to rely on his forwards to push up and support Kane against a low block Finnish defence, we think it’s Palmer’s time to shine in an England jersey. We’re backing him to score his third goal in England colours.

Finland vs England Tip 2: Cole Palmer Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.37 with 10bet.

England to accelerate in the second 45

In the first fixture at Wembley, Finland made it difficult for England in the first half. The game was goalless at the half time interval, with England failing to trouble the Finnish keeper, Hradecky. It’s hard to see the game playing out much differently in the return fixture.

We anticipate the Finns trying to keep things as tight as possible, but they might take more chances in the second half if the opportunity to win presents itself. That’s why backing the second half to be England’s most prolific goal scoring half makes sense, especially at odds against.