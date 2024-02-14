Feyenoord vs Roma Predictions: Home advantage may give Feyenoord the edge

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Roma’s trip to Feyenoord in the Europa League playoffs, including 3.20 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

For the third time in as many seasons, Feyenoord were drawn against Roma in European competition.

The Eredivisie club will certainly have revenge in mind after they were dumped out of the same competition at the quarter-final stage by the same opposition last season.

Arne Slot’s troops will go into the clash with heaps of confidence from their domestic form.

Feyenoord vs Roma Betting Tips

Double chance - Feyenoord/Draw @ 1.30 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.80 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Romelu Lukaku @ 3.20 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Club of the People are currently second in their league and on course for European qualification for next season.

Roma’s domestic form has somewhat improved after they parted ways with Jose Mourinho. However, it’s the Giallorossi’s away form that has troubled them throughout the season.

In the group stage of the Europa League, Roma won, lost, and drew each of their away fixtures indicating their inconsistency on the road.

If they’re to progress to this year’s round of 16, the visitors must find a positive result on Thursday evening at De Kuip.

An interesting battle developing

The battle between these two teams is quite intriguing. There’s no doubt that Feyenoord will want retribution for that inaugural UEFA Conference League final defeat to Roma in 2022.

The hosts will take confidence from the fact that they overturned their opponents in the corresponding fixture last term.

They’re also in better form than the Italian club, winning seven of their last 10 games in all competitions.

In the Champions League, they won two of their home games but lost to a far better Atletico side.

The visitors will certainly fancy their chances, especially with the upturn of form since former player Daniele De Rossi took over as manager.

Roma have only won three of their 11 away Serie A games and lost to Slavia Prague in the group stage of the competition, suggesting that the Dutch side may grab an advantage in the first leg of this playoff tie.

Feyenoord vs Roma Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Feyenoord/Draw @ 1.30 with Betway

Exploiting defensive weaknesses

One thing that both teams have in common is their potency in front of goal. Slot’s men average 2.55 goals at home in the Eredivisie while Roma scores 1.75 goals per game.

Five of Roma’s previous six games in all competitions have resulted in both teams scoring, a sign of some weaknesses at the back.

Feyenoord have been dominating more in domestic football as they’ve kept a clean sheet in each of their last five games.

However, in the Champions League, they conceded more than they scored (GF9, GA10), averaging 1.67 goals for the opposition.

The Italian club averaged scoring two goals per game in the group stage of the Europa League, making them likely to hit the back of the net.

Feyenoord vs Roma Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.80 with Betway

Making his mark

Since his switch to Roma, Romelu Lukaku hasn’t done too badly, scoring nine times in Serie A.

In the Europa League, the Belgian has excelled with six goal involvements in as many outings (G5, A1).

Lukaku fancies this competition and he could make a mark once again on Thursday.