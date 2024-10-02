FC Porto vs Manchester United Predictions: Both Teams to Score In a Draw

Our betting expert provides the FC Porto vs Manchester United predictions ahead of their Europa League clash at 9 pm on Thursday.

+

FC Porto vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for FC Porto vs Manchester United

Draw with odds of @3.25 on Betway , equating to a 31% chance of the teams sharing the spoils.

, equating to a 31% chance of the teams sharing the spoils. Both teams to score with odds of @1.66 on Betway , representing a 60% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

, representing a 60% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.85 on Betway, representing a 54% chance of there being at least three goals in the match.

As the teams are closely matched, expect a 2-2 draw.

Bookmaker FC Porto X Manchester United Betway 2.60 3.30 2.60 10bet 2.64 3.40 2.56

Odds are subject to change. Last updated October 2, 2024 13:23.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United head to Portugal to take on FC Porto this week in the second round of fixtures in this season’s Europa League.

FC Porto finished 3rd in the Liga Portugal last season, 18 points behind Sporting who won the league. The club then decided to part ways with Sergio Conceicao and appoint Vitor Bruno, who was part of the coaching team since 2017.

Dragoes have made a good start under the new boss. They have won six of their seven matches in the league, but were unable to put points on the board in their opening European game.

Erik Ten Hag is under increasing pressure, following the 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham. Manchester United have made a slow start to the season and these next two games could spell the end for Ten Hag. He held onto his job in the summer thanks to the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

The Red Devils drew their opening game in the Europa League at home against FC Twente. They are the slight favourites for this clash, but it’s safe to say confidence is low following a poor run of results.

Probable Lineups for FC Porto vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for FC Porto in the "system of play."

Diogo Costa; Mario, Pedro, Peez, Moura; Varela, Gonzalez, Sousa; Pepe, Galeno, Omorodion

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Mazraoui, Martinez, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen, Mount; Diallo, Garnacho, Hojlund

Honours Even in Porto

Manchester United failed to win any of their three European matches on the road last season. They have dropped from the Champions League to the Europa League this term, but the inability of Erik Ten Hag’s side to secure victory of late makes them hard to back as the favourites.

The Red Devils have won just three of their nine competitive matches so far this season. Just one of those wins has come in an away match. United have drawn two of their four matches on the road.

FC Porto are rarely beaten at the Estadio do Dragao. They have conceded an average of just 0.75 goals per game in their last 20 home matches and lost just one.

FC Porto vs Manchester United Bet 1: Draw @ 3.25 with Betway.

Both Teams To Score

Manchester United were side open in their defeat at the weekend. Tottenham accumulated an xG of 4.59, more than any other team in a Premier League match this season.

The Red Devils have scored in 12 of their last 13 European away matches. Both teams scored in all three of their Champions League away games last season and we could see a glut of goals once again.

FC Porto are also lethal on home turf, so expect them to find the net. They have scored in 19 of their games in front of their own fans, with an average of 2.45 goals per match.

FC Porto vs Manchester United Bet 2: Both Teams To Score @ 1.66 with Betway.

Attacking Football Set to Triumph

Sticking with goals, the last of our FC Porto vs Manchester United predictions is for there to be at least three in the match.

Manchester United have played 19 matches in European competition under Erik Ten Hag. Those games have seen an average of 3.26 goals per game. This increases to 4.14 if we only include the matches since the start of last season.

FC Porto will be licking their lips, having seen United’s lacklustre defending against Tottenham. They have scored an average of 2.33 goals per game this season and should have some joy here.

Dragoes have played nine European matches since the start of last season. Those have seen an average of 3.33 goals per game.