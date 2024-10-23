FC Porto vs Hoffenheim Predictions: FC Porto to win, Omorodion to score

Our expert brings you their three best bets for FC Porto vs Hoffenheim before their Europa League encounter at 9 pm on Thursday.

+

FC Porto vs Hoffenheim Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for FC Porto vs Hoffenheim

FC Porto Victory with odds of @1.60 on Betway , equating to a 63% chance of the Portuguese club winning.

, equating to a 63% chance of the Portuguese club winning. Samu Omorodion to score with odds of @1.95 on Betway , indicating a 51% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 51% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 61% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

FC Porto can capitalise on their home advantage to achieve a 3-1 victory against Hoffenheim.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

FC Porto face Hoffenheim on Thursday night as they search for their first Europa League win of the season. This will make our FC Porto vs Hoffenheim Predictions very interesting.

Dragoes finished 3rd in the Portuguese league last season, 18 points behind the title winners, Sporting. Sergio Conceicao paid with his job and the board opted to bring in Vito Bruno, who is making his first foray into management.

Bruno's team was on the verge of beating Manchester United in their last league match, but a late goal from Harry Maguire meant they had to settle for a draw against the 10-men of the Red Devils.

Hoffenheim secured Europa League qualification by finishing 7th last season. Germany’s performance in European club competitions was enough for them to earn an additional Champions League place. As a result, Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side benefitted by competing in Europe’s second-tier competition instead of the Conference League.

Hoffenheim hasn't had the best start to this season. Frailties in defence mean they currently have seven points in the Bundesliga, leaving them just three points above the relegation playoff place.

Probable Lineups for FC Porto vs Hoffenheim

The probable lineup for FC Porto in the "system of play."

Costa; Mario; Pedro, Perez, Moura; Varela, Eustaquio, Gonzalez; Pepe, Galeno, Omorodion

The probable lineup for Hoffenheim in the "system of play."

Baumann; Akpoguma, Stach, N’Soki; Gendrey, Bischof, Grillitsch, Prass; Kramaric, Hlozek, Moerstedt

Home Advantage Should be Crucial

FC Porto remain unbeaten at home with Vitor Bruno at the helm. They have won all five of their league matches at the Estadio do Dragao, scoring an average of 2.2 more goals per game than their opponents.

Bruno’s team have just one point after two Europa League matches. They lost 3-2 away against Bodo Glimt, but fared better in their home game against Manchester United.

Porto rallied from behind to take a 3-2 lead.They had a greater xG than Ten Hag’s side, but were held back late on. Expect them to bounce back with a home win in this match.

Hoffenheim have failed to win any of their five away games across all competitions, so far this season.

FC Porto vs Hoffenheim Bet 1: FC Porto Victory @1.60 with Betway

Omorodion Enjoying Life at Porto

Samu Omorodion was rumoured to be making a move to Chelsea in the summer, but he eventually ended up at FC Porto. The striker has definitely made a strong start in Portugal and can boost his goal count when his team faces Hoffenheim.

Omorodion’s physical prowess and acceleration make him difficult for defenders to pin down. He scored his team's opening goal in the defeat against Bodo Glimt. Samu also netted twice against Manchester United.

The former Atletico Madrid man is averaging a goal every 75 minutes in the Portuguese league. Omorodion has now scored 10 goals in his last eight matches, including his appearances for Spain U21s during the latest international break.

FC Porto vs Hoffenheim Bet 2: Samu Omorodion Anytime Scorer @1.95 with Betway

Hoffenheim Matches Promise Goals

Despite their woes on the road, Hoffenheim haven’t struggled to score. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side have scored in all 10 of their competitive matches this season, with both teams scoring in nine of those games. Moreover, this bet has been successful in all five of their away matches.

FC Porto’s competitive matches this season have seen an average of 3.5 goals with Bruno’s side conceding 1.08 goals per game on average. Since the start of last season, Porto’s European games have seen an average of 3.6 goals.

For FC Porto vs Hoffenheim predictions, anticipate a goal-filled match as both teams consistently score, promising an exciting encounter.