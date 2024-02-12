FC Copenhagen vs Man City Predictions: Champions to waltz through

We share predictions and betting tips for the Champions League round of 16 clash between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City.

+

After winning just one point from their opening three Champions League fixtures, FC Copenhagen looked dead and buried.

But a surprise run of three unbeaten matches allowed them to sneak into the knockout phase of the competition in second place behind Bayern Munich.

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win @ 1.25 with Betway

Manchester City to score more than two goals @ 2.09 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Kevin De Bruyne @ 3.75 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

guide. Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

The Danish outfit have only ever qualified for this part of the Champions League once in 2011, when they coincidentally lost to English opposition in the form of Chelsea.

It doesn’t get any easier than welcoming the current champions of Europe to Parken Stadium on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for the Superliga side, Manchester City have started their annual hot streak, having not lost in 13 games in all competitions (W12, D1).

It’s at this stage of the season where City’s squad depth comes to use and Pep Guardiola can call upon any of his embarrassment of riches to perform in all competitions.

The Cityzens have every chance of defending their crown this term and it should be routine against their hosts.

A historic unbeaten run

Manchester City came through the Champions League group unscathed and with a full house of points.

They’re currently on a winning run of eight games in the tournament, the longest for an English side in the history of the competition.

Guardiola and his team will be wary of the threat that Copenhagen carry, especially after the Byens Hold defeated their Manchester rivals in the group stage.

However, Jacob Neestrup's men's inconsistent domestic form suggests that they won’t have enough to trouble City on Tuesday night.

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Betting Tip 1: Manchester City to win @ 1.25 with Betway

Striking fear into the opposition

City’s attacking gems are there for all to see. There aren’t any injuries or suspensions in the squad so Guardiola has a full complement from which to select.

The return of talisman Erling Haaland should strike fear into any defence, especially with the likes of Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez and Kevin De Bruyne joining him in attack.

Guardiola roulette at the weekend meant that Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne started off the bench, so all three should return to the starting 11 on Tuesday.

The champions boast a record of scoring three goals in every Champions League fixture since the start of the competition.

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Betting Tip 2: Manchester City to score more than two goals @ 2.09 with Betway

Numbers don’t lie

With Haaland netting his 50th Premier League goal in as many games over the weekend, it seems like the Norwegian is back to his best.

It’s almost a given that he will score on Tuesday evening but there’s another man who’s worth putting money behind scoring.

Ever since De Bruyne returned from injury, he’s notched up four assists and a goal in just four league games.

He could have well had another goal in the dying minutes against Everton if his chipped shot had gone underneath the crossbar.

The Belgian is a strong option to find the back of the net on Tuesday night.