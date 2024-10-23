Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich in pursuit of silverware. Kane proved himself to be one of the most deadly strikers in world football at Tottenham.

The England striker is looking to secure a trophy in his second season, and he looks well-placed to be the top scorer in some competitions along the way.

Bayern are aiming for Champions League glory this season and are confident about making a strong run in the tournament. Kane will undoubtedly be near the top of the scoring charts if Die Bayern are to achieve their ambitions.

They face Barcelona on Wednesday night, which means Kane will attempt to outscore Robert Lewandowski, the man who holds the record for most goals in a Bundesliga season from his time in Munich.

Harry’s Superb Statistics

Harry Kane leads the Champions League scoring chart with four goals as matchday three approaches. All of those goals came in the 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb at the Allianz.

Bayern suffered a 1-0 defeat in their second match of the competition at Villa Park. They face another challenging test on Wednesday as they head to the Camp Nou to take on Barcelona. However, it’s safe to say that Harry Kane is in fine form.

Kane netted three goals in Bayern's 4-0 win over Stuttgart this past weekend. The hat-trick brings his total to 10 goals in his last seven games for the club. He has now scored eight goals in the Bundesliga, surpassing his expected goals (xG) of 6.54.

Omar Marmoush, who leads the line for Eintracht Frankfurt, is the only player to have scored more goals than Kane in the Germany top flight this season.

The England captain was the Bundesliga’s top scorer last season as he scored 36 goals. Over the last 12 months, Harry’s underlying stats are nothing short of superb. His non-penalty xG of 0.74 per 90 minutes means he ranks in the top 1% of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.

Opportunity Beckons for Kane in Favourable Home Fixtures

The new Champions League format sees teams play eight group games. Bayern have three home games and three away games remaining as they look to secure a place in the top eight. Toppling Barcelona on the road is a tall order, but there are several opportunities for Harry Kane to fill his boots.

Bayern’s next Champions League home game is against Benfica. The Bavarians have scored 16 goals in their last four head-to-heads with the Portuguese side. Their final group game is at home, against Slovan Bratislava. Kane will be eyeing another Champions League hat-trick in that fixture to stay ahead of his rivals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Vincent Kompany has Bayern playing some exceptional stuff. They have scored 24 goals in 7 Bundesliga matches, and boast the highest xG in the division. Kane should continue to thrive in a team that consistently generates plenty of scoring opportunities.

In the betting stakes, Erling Haaland is the closest rival to Kane. The Manchester City striker has netted one goal in his two Champions League outings so far. The Premier League’s top scorer scored six in Europe last season, two fewer than Harry, who finished as the joint-top scorer along with Kylian Mbappe.