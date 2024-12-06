FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: The hosts are likely to secure three points

Predictions and betting tips for the CAF Champions League game between FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns, including 3.90 on a combination bet.

+

After winning the first game, FAR Rabat are in pole position to secure passage to the next round of the CAF Champions League.

Victory over the weekend at the Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi will take the Moroccan side one step closer to where they want to be.

However, standing in their way are the South African champions who were held to an unlikely draw at home in their first game against Maniema Union.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s men need three points from this match to remain on course for progression in the competition.

Despite a victory in the league against Sekhukhune United last week, morale might be low in the dressing room after Sundowns lost the cup final to new boys Magesi FC.

Masandawana need to leave that in the past and focus on the task at hand, especially since their weaknesses this term have been away from their Tshwane home.

FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Highest scoring half - second half @2.17 with Betway

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals @2.55 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - FAR Rabat/ Mamelodi Sundowns & Yes @3.90 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Second half surge

Mamelodi Sundowns have been involved in three CAF Champions League fixtures this term, scoring eight goals altogether. They were split 50% into the first and second halves.

FAR Rabat played two additional games in this competition netting nine goals in total. A staggering seven of them arrived after the restart.

It must be noted that the visitors didn’t find the net at all in their first group game, indicating the higher standards continental football delivers.

Mngqithi may have to rotate his squad in Morocco with so many competitions on the go, requiring time for his team to gel on Saturday night.

FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Highest scoring half - second half @2.17 with Betway

Likely to be goals

There should be goals in this fixture as both teams have been efficient in the final third, particularly in the CAF Champions League.

Hubert Velud’s charges have seen 40% of their games produce more than 2.5 goals while domestically, they’re averaging 1.50 goals per game regardless of the venue.

Considering Sundowns’ goal average of 2.67 goals per game in this competition, the floodgates could open here on Saturday night.

Despite the Brazilians keeping clean sheets in all three of their matches so far, the hosts should have enough firepower to penetrate the visiting defence.

FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals @ 2.55 with Betway

A solid case for a win on either side

Home advantage plays a huge role in the CAF Champions League and the Militarians are likely to capitalise on that this weekend.

The last home game they lost was in September and have won five of their eight games in their backyard since then.

They will fancy themselves to beat the PSL champions since travelling has been their Achilles heel this term.

Having said that, Bafana Ba Style are unbeaten in nine of 11 matches in this competition. They tend to turn it on in continental action and one loss in seven shows their quality (W5, D1).