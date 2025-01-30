Opposing Teams With A European Hangover: More Misery at Old Trafford

The physical and emotional toll of midweek European matches could lead to betting opportunities over the weekend.

Both Manchester United and Lille might return from European commitments feeling fatigued, with their opponents ready to take advantage.

European Hangover Markets Betway Odds Lille vs Saint-Etienne: Saint Etienne +2 Handicap @ 1.66 1.66 Man United vs Crystal Palace: Palace @ 2.37 2.37

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Fatigue After European Commitments

The new format of UEFA’s European domestic competitions means that almost every team involved in every fixture has something to play for on the final day of the group stages. This applies across the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. In theory, that could result in fatigued players across Europe as domestic football resumes over the weekend.

This article focuses on the opponents of teams that have played in Europe. It aims to identify opportunities to capitalize on potential fatigue and squad rotation caused by the added workload.

Lille vs Saint-Etienne: Horneland to Capitalise

Lille have just beaten Feyenoord 6-1 in an effort to improve their goal difference in the Champions League standings. This resulted in Lille pushing forward throughout the full 90 minutes. Despite Lille’s midweek European commitments, one could argue that the bookmakers are offering favourable odds on this version of Saint-Etienne. The underlying data in Ligue 1 shows that Saint-Etienne rank among one of the worst teams in attacking metrics (19.5 xG in 19 games). They also struggle defensively, with 37.0 xG conceded.

While these figures reflect their performance over the course of a season, it’s always important to analyse a team’s current form leading up to a fixture. In Saint-Etienne’s case, they have strengthened their squad during the winter break. Eirik Horneland has arrived from Norway as the new head coach, bringing his ideas and a change in fortunes.

Since the return to Ligue 1 football in January, Saint-Etienne have returned five points after four matches. In the 15 games prior to Horneland's arrival, the club managed just 13 points from 15 fixtures. The most notable statistic from Horneland’s opening four fixtures is the six goals scored (1.25 per 90). They have scored in all four matches under their new manager, including against league leaders PSG. In contrast, across the previous 15 games, Saint-Etienne averaged just 0.8 goals per 90 minutes, resulting in 12 goals. They had failed to score in eight of the last 15 matches leading up to their return in January.

While it would be premature to claim that Saint-Etienne are now one of Ligue 1’s best, their clear improvement is worth acknowledging. Considering their 9.00 underdog price this weekend, the bookmakers are still evaluating Les Verts based on their performances earlier in the season. With the Saint-Etienne +2 European handicap, Lille can win this game by a one-goal margin, and our selection would still come through. This added security makes this bet worth taking.

Man United vs Crystal Palace: Can the Stuttering Hosts Tame the Eagles?

Manchester United’s trip to Bucharest is one they need to win on Thursday night. If they fail to win the game, teams below United are likely to close the gap and potentially overtake them. Meanwhile, a win would guarantee their progression to the Round of 16. This should lead to a strong starting XI as Ruben Amorim aims for European silverware in his first season at the club.

Thursday’s fixture comes at a tough time, with a difficult match-up against a Crystal Palace side just three days later on Sunday. The Eagles have lost just once in seven matches. The defeat to Brentford at the weekend came in a fairly even fixture where the Bees (1.26 xG) only just edged past Palace (1.08 xG) thanks to a penalty from Brian Mbuemo.

This United side continue to struggle under Amorim in the Premier League.Although they won against Fulham last weekend, United registered only four attempts at goal and an xG of 0.15, This contributed to their total of 32.0 xG accumulated throughout the season - the tenth-best in the division. Before the visit to Fulham, the Red Devils lost 1-3 at Old Trafford to Brighton and trailed Southampton, the Premier League’s worst side this season, for 82 minutes.

Given recent form, the brief rest between Thursday and Sunday, and a Palace side arriving in decent form, Manchester United priced as such heavy favourites might seem overly generous. This could become apparent when the final whistle blows at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. The Draw no Bet market offers two possible outcomes, with Palace priced at 2.37 to leave Manchester with a share of the points.