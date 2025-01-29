Read our Europa League predictions from Round 7 as we find out who will progress to the next stage.

Our football expert has picked out five games, and has provided us with his best bets across these games. Check them out below.

Matches Prediction Odds % of winning Athletic Bilbao vs Plzen Athletic Bilbao 1.50 75% FCSB vs Man United Man United 1.60 62% Olympiacos vs Qarabag Olympiacos 1.25 80% Tottenham vs Elfsborg Tottenham 1.15 87% Rangers vs Union SG Rangers 2.00 50%

Athletic Bilbao vs Plzen: Hosts to make it four from four

Date: 30/01/2025

Kick-off : 21:00

“Bilbao to continue fine home form, with odds at 1.50, correct as of 26/01/25”

Athletic Bilbao have won all three home matches in this competition without conceding, and their fanbase will be hoping they can add a fourth victory against Plzen.

Sitting in third place, the club from the Basque Country have been impressive in the Europa League, and this will be another big test for them.



Plzen are unbeaten on their travels (W1 D2), and head to Bilbao in hope of a historic victory. However, Bilbao can counter effectively, and with the visitors in need of three points, this could open the game up and allow the hosts to pick them off, maintaining their 100% home record.

FCSB vs Man United: Red Devils to qualify in Romania

Date: 30/01/2025

Kick-off : 21:00

“Man United to narrowly win, with odds at 1.55, correct as of 26/01/25”

Man United have endured mixed emotions in this competition, but put themselves in a strong position beating Rangers 2-1 at Old Trafford last week.Securing another victory would guarantee advancement to the next round, and with motivation on their side, the Red Devils are poised to succeed.

It won’t be an easy task as FCSB are also in the fight for a top 8 spot. However, the Romanians lost 4-0 against Rangers, as well as only coming out on top 3-2 against Qarabag.

Similar performances will see FCSB lose their unbeaten record at home and Manchester United progress to the next stage.

Olympiacos vs Qarabag: Greeks to gain three points

Date: 30/01/2025

Kick-off : 21:00

“Les Parisiens to narrowly win second leg clash, with odds at 1.55, correct as of 26/01/25”

Olympiacos’ 1-0 win away to Porto extended their unbeaten record to 17 matches across all competitions, and kept them fighting for a spot in the next round. Qarabag are playing for pride, but having lost six of their seven matches, it’s been a difficult campaign for them.

The Greek club have only conceded one goal in front of their own fans, and with their opponents having drawn a blank in their last away match against Elfsborg, there’s a sizable gap in the two teams when it comes to overall quality.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg: Spurs to return to winning ways

Date: 30/01/2025

Kick-off : 21:00

“Spurs to comfortably win at home, with odds at 1.55, correct as of 26/01/25”

It’s been a tough period for Tottenham fans but the club have performed well in the Europa League. Moreover, this match offers them a chance to get back on track. Spurs beat Hoffenheim 3-2 away from home in Round 7, lifting them into 6th place, and a win has the potential to lift them into 2nd place.

Elfsborg have had a solid campaign, and are likely to compete in the next stage, but a trip to London is going to be tough for the Swedish outfit. They’ve lost all three away matches to date, conceding 10 goals, and therefore Spurs should easily come out on top on Thursday evening.

Rangers vs Union SG: Hosts to beat the Belgians

Date: 30/01/2025

Kick-off : 21:00

“Big win for the Scots, with odds at 2.00, correct as of 26/01/25”

Rangers’ three-match winning streak came to an end when they narrowly lost 2-1 against Man United. However, they were back on track with a victory against Dundee United in the league.

The Ibrox can be an intimidating venue in European competition, and although Rangers have only won once at home in this competition, their opponents have struggled on the road.

Having suffered two losses in three games and netting only two goals, Union SG might find themselves outmatched in Scotland. Meanwhile, Rangers are poised to secure their fifth win in six matches as they set their sights on a top-eight finish in the final round.

Conclusion

Athletic Bilbao can beat Plzen in front of their own fans, while Manchester United can bank three points in Romania against FCSB. Olympiacos appear to be a strong bet to defeat Qarabag, and similarly, Tottenham seem well-positioned to triumph when Elfsborg visits. Last but not least, Rangers can defeat Union SG on home soil. Please gamble responsibly if you choose to bet on the Europa League.