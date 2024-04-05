Euro 2024 Favourites – Which Team Will Win the Euro 2024?

This guide discusses the Euro 2024 favourites, highlighting the top ten teams expected to win the competition.

Who Are the Euro 2024 Favourites?

Like other top football competitions, there are favourites to win the Euro 2024. Our experts have done the analysis for you, showing you the top ten Euro 2024 favourites.

Croatia

We've added Croatia to our list of Euro 2024 favourites. After finishing runners-up in the 2018 World Cup and third in the 2022 World Cup, Croatia have become a formidable team in the last decade.

They were also runner-up in the 2023 Nations League, losing 5-4 on penalties to Spain. The Vatreni will try to improve their results from Euro 2020 which they crashed out of the round of 16.

Croatia – 40.00 to win Euro 2024 with Hollywoodbets, correct as of 27/03/2024

Denmark

Another team to consider in your Euro 2024 predictions is Denmark. De Rød-Hvide will hope they can improve on their performance from the Euro 2020 after reaching the semifinals.

Denmark have won the Euros once, back in 1992, and they hope to go on another good run in this run. Players such as Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Højlund, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Andreas Christensen, and others must all be in fine form to help Denmark when the event is underway.

Denmark – 37.00 to win Euro 2024 with Betway, correct as of 27/03/2024

Netherlands

Thanks to their array of top players, we've also added the Netherlands to our Euro 2024 winners list. Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, and Frankie de Jong are a few of the players who will try to drive the country to victory.

The Netherlands have not had any luck in top competitions in recent years. They struggled in the Euro 2020 edition, crashing out of the round of 16.

The Oranje must put that performance behind them and imbibe the spirit that helped them win the European Championship 1988.

The Netherlands - 15.50 to win Euro 2024 with Betfred, correct as of 27/03/2024

Belgium

Belgium are another team that can challenge for the Euro 2024 trophy. The Red Devils are blessed with top players such as Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Leandro Trossard, all experienced in this competition.

After finishing the 2020 edition as a quarterfinalist, Belgium will hope to take it one or two steps further. Perhaps they can target a place in the final and give it a good go.

Belgium – 15.00 to win Euro 2024 with 10bet, correct as of 27/03/2024

Italy

Italy are the defending champions after winning Euro 2020. They failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and will look to make a big statement when Euro 2024 kicks off.

Blessed with top players such as Jorginho, Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Zaniolo, Nicolo Barella, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and others, Italy are a side to reckon with. They're looking to win their third European Championship, having won in 1968 and 2020.

Italy – 16.00 to win Euro 2024 with Supabets, correct as of 27/03/2024

Portugal

Portugal won their first European Championship in 2016, thanks to a 1-0 victory over France. They were quite disappointing in the 2020 edition, crashing out of the round of 16.

They've been in good form recently and hope to maintain this level when the Euro 2024 starts. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the pack of other players like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Félix, Rafael Leão, and more.

Portugal – 8.00 to win Euro 2024 with Hollywoodbets, correct as of 27/03/2024

Spain

Together with Germany, Spain are the most successful team in European Championship history. They've won three trophies, the last of which came in 2012.

La Roja finished the Euro 2020 edition in the semifinals, losing 4-2 on penalties to Italy. They won the 2023 Nations League after defeating Croatia.

Spain are in fine form, and only a few sides will be able to match them. Players like Rodrigo, Pedri, Lamal Yamine, Nico Williams, and Aymeric Laporte must rise to the occasion to lead the Spanish side to victory.

Spain – 8.60 to win Euro 2024 with Betway, correct as of 27/03/2024

Germany

Germany are the host nation, and the expectations of their fans are high. They are the joint most successful side in the competition's history, and there is no better time for them to win their fourth title than on home soil.

They crashed out of the 2020 edition in the round of 16 and have not been in excellent form since then. Nevertheless, they are part of our favourite list to win the competition.

Germany – 5.80 to win Euro 2024 with Betfred, correct as of 27/03/2024

France

After crashing out of the Euro 2020 in the round of 16, The Blues went on to win the Nations League in 2021. They eventually made it to the 2022 World Cup before losing on penalties to Argentina.

They are in fine form, and head coach Didier Deschamps's experience, having managed the team since 2012, will help them. Kylian Mbappe, who might be one of the Euro 2024 top scorers, must also bring their A-game.

France – 4.40 to win Euro 2024 with 10bet, correct as of 27/03/2024

England

Despite boosting their top players, England have not been able to win any major tournament since their 1966 World Cup triumph. They finished the Euro 2020 as runners-up after losing on penalties.

With their crop of players, the Three Lions have no excuse ahead of this competition. They are our favourite team Euro 2024 and might just nick the trophy.

England – 4.25 to win Euro 2024 with Supabets, correct as of 27/03/2024

Who Are the Favourites of the Euro 2024 Groups?

Some of our listed betting sites also provide Euro 2024 odds for the group winners. Below are the favourites to win each group.

Group A – Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

As one of the favourites to win the competition, Germany are the favourites to win Group A. Switzerland and Scotland will most probably fight for the second position. At the same time, Hungary may also give a tough test.

Group B – Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Spain is the favourite to finish top of Group B, but they face tough tests against Croatia and Italy. This is our favourite group Euro 2024. Three teams might make it to the next round, and the third in the group may get to the round of 16 as the best loser.

Group C – Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

All South African bookmakers have considered England the favourites to win this group. Denmark are the other side that is likely to give England a good run. We also expect Serbia to challenge these two sides thanks to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Vlahović, and Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Group D – Play-Off Winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group D is another group to watch out for because of the calibre of teams. France are clear favourites but will have to lock horns with the Netherlands for the group winner. Austria and Poland are also good sides that could cause trouble for the top two. We might see another best loser from this group.

Group E – Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-Off Winner B

Belgium are the favourites to win Group E while Ukraine are expected to qualify for the next round. Romania and Slovakia are clear underdogs.

Group F – Turkey, Play-Off Winner C, Portugal, Czechia

Portugal should have it easy in Group F as long as they are not complacent. Turkiye and Czechia are the other sides to watch out for in this group. Georgia are participating in the competition for the first time and are clear underdog in the group.

Euro Winners History – Who Won the Euro Before?

One strategy for getting the most out of your Euro 2024 predictions is to know the competition's history. Below are some things you should know.

Who Won the Euro in 2020?

Italy won the Euro 2020 after defeating England 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time. It was Italy's second European Championship trophy.

Who Won the Euro the Most?

Spain and Germany are the two most successful countries in the history of the European Championship, with three trophies each. Germany won in 1972, 1980, and 1996, while Spain won in 1964, 2008, and 2012.

Who is Expected to Win the Euro this Year?

England and France have been backed as the favourites for the Euro 2024 winners due to their recent performances on the biggest stage. Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Italy are also countries you may consider for your Euro 2024 betting.

Euro 2024 Favourites - Our FAQs

Which teams are considered the favourites to win the Euro 2024?

England and France are the top sides considered as the Euro 2024 favourites. Germany and Spain are also up there.

What factors determine a team's status as a favourite?

You must look at their recent form, performance in recent big competitions, and array of players before a team can be considered as favourites to win the European Championship.

Has any team been dominant in recent Euro tournaments?

Spain won two of the last four European Championships. They've also got to the semifinals of the 2020 edition.

Can an underdog team win the Euro 2024?

Yes, an underdog team can win the Euro 2024. For example, Portugal won Euro 2016 after finishing as the best loser from Group F with 4 points.

Is there a clear favourite for the upcoming Euro 2024?

Football can be unpredictable and we can never be sure who are the clear favourites. Nevertheless, England, France, Germany, and Spain are up there as favourites.