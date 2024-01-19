Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast Predictions and Betting Tips: The hosts to rely on home advantage

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the final AFCON Group A fixture between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.

+

Anticipate the tournament hosts, Ivory Coast, securing a victory against Equatorial Guinea with a likely scoreline of 0-2.

Equatorial Guinea are certainly the surprise of this year’s tournament as they are currently first in the group and have a decent chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Ivory Coast to win @ 1.36 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.75 with Betway

First goal - Equatorial Guinea @ 4.50 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

If they can avoid defeat at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan on Monday evening, it would guarantee them a top-two finish.

However, it’s not going to be an easy task, given that they’re facing the hosts of the tournament who are fighting for their lives at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast started the competition in style with a 3-0 win over Guinea-Bissau but that 1-0 loss to Nigeria the last time out has put them in a precarious position.

To avoid becoming only the second AFCON host nation in 15 consecutive editions to be eliminated from the tournament at the group stage, the Elephants need three points.

Failure to win on Monday will require Ivorians to hope their team can qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams across the competition.

Rediscovery of form

The loss to Nigeria last Thursday was Ivory Coast’s first loss at home in eight fixtures.

The Elephants were on a run of four consecutive wins before that defeat and they’ll need to quickly rediscover that form to see off Monday night’s opponents.

Fans of the host nation can take heart from their side’s history against the National Thunder.

These teams met twice before at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast coming out on top on both occasions.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 1: Ivory Coast to win @ 1.36 with Betway

Scoring machines

Before the competition, pundits and fans alike touted Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau to be fighting it out for third place.

However, the National Thunder’s attack has been scintillating, putting in performances that their coach Juan Micha would be proud of.

Captain Emilio Nsue became the first player to score an AFCON hat-trick since 2008 the last time out.

The former Spanish youth international has scored seven goals in his last six national team appearances.

Ivory Coast also have a talisman in Seko Fofana. He’s only played 12 times for his country and found the net on five occasions.

Fofana has already scored at AFCON this year and every time he’s scored for the Elephants, it’s resulted in victory for the West African nation.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.75 with Betway

Tendency to strike first

Equatorial Guinea have been clinical when it matters. They’ve scored first in each of their last four games.

The latest of any of those four first-half strikes have come in the 26th minute, indicating that the National Thunder tend to live up to their nickname early in games.

It may be an outside chance, but the magnitude of the occasion and what’s at stake could get the better of the home team at the start of the game.