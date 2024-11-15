England vs Ireland Predictions: Villa Ace to Seize England Opportunity

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for England vs Ireland as they clash in the Nations League.

+

England vs Ireland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for England vs Ireland

England Victory and Both teams to score - No with odds of @1.72 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance for the Three Lions to win and keep a clean sheet.

, equating to a 58% chance for the Three Lions to win and keep a clean sheet. Morgan Rogers to score with odds of @3.10 on Betway , indicating a 32% chance for the Aston Villa forward to score.

, indicating a 32% chance for the Aston Villa forward to score. Under 2.5 goals with odds of @2.10 on Betway, representing a 48% chance of there being no more than two goals in the match.

England should be expected to win against Ireland by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

England welcome the Republic of Ireland at Wembley in Lee Carsley's final match as interim head coach in a crucial UEFA Nations League fixture. The historical head-to-head record strongly favours England, who have only lost twice in 18 meetings.

Their most recent victory came in Dublin, thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish in their opening group game. They are two of the eight players who have pulled out of the initial England squad, much to the disappointment of captain Harry Kane.

The Three Lions' last home performance ended in a shocking 2-1 defeat to Greece, where Carsley's experimental strikerless formation backfired dramatically. Meanwhile, Ireland arrive at Wembley in poor form, which has been particularly concerning on their travels. They've lost three of their last four away fixtures without scoring, including a woeful 2-0 defeat to Greece where they conceded 21 shots.

Our England vs Ireland predictions explore how Carsley can finish on a high before handing over to Thomas Tuchel.

Probable Lineups for England vs. Ireland

The probable lineup for England in the "4-2-1-3"

Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Guehi, Lewis; Gomes, Gallagher; Rogers; Bellingham, Kane, Gordon.

The probable lineup for Ireland in the "4-3-2-1"

Kelleher; O'Shea, Collins, Scales, Manning; Cullen, Knight, Johnston; Szmodics, Parrott; Ferguson

Three Lions to Roar, Ireland to Draw a Blank

The historical data strongly supports this bet, with Ireland failing to score in their last three encounters with England. The visitors' recent away form is particularly concerning, having failed to find the net in their last three road defeats.

Ireland conceded 21 shots at goal against Greece in their last away game in this competition. Seven of those were on target, suggesting England will get plenty of chances.

Despite the setback against Greece, England's home record at Wembley remains formidable. With Carsley likely to revert to a more traditional formation following criticism of his previous tactical approach, and the withdrawal of several creative players, we can expect a more balanced and cohesive attacking display.

Additionally, the interim manager will be eager to finish on a high before passing the reins to his successor.

England vs Ireland Bet 1: England Victory and Both teams to score No @ 1.72 with Betway.

Villa ace to seize international chance

Morgan Rogers arrives at the international stage in excellent form, having contributed three goals and two assists in 11 Premier League appearances this season. His consistent game time under Unai Emery, playing in every Premier League and Champions League match, demonstrates his reliability and growing influence at the highest level.

Numerous withdrawals from the England squad have created a perfect opportunity for Rogers to showcase his talents. His direct running style and willingness to shoot from range make him particularly dangerous against an Ireland defence that has shown vulnerability to direct attacks, as evidenced by their recent performance against Greece.

Rogers' excellent ball-carrying abilities could be crucial against an Ireland team likely to defend deep. His experience in breaking down defensive blocks with Villa this season, paired with his sharp eye for goal and confidence to shoot from distance, makes him a strong candidate to find the net in what could be his breakthrough moment on the international stage.

England vs Ireland Bet 2: Morgan Rogers Anytime Scorer @ 3.10 with Betway.

Depleted attacks point to a low-scoring Sunday showdown

The absence of key creative players like Foden, Grealish, Palmer, and Saka significantly impacts England's attacking potency. While Rogers and others provide alternative options, the loss of such established international performers could affect the team's fluidity in the final third.

Ireland's recent away record suggests they'll adopt a cautious approach, having failed to score in their last three away defeats. Their probable defensive setup, combined with England's depleted attacking options, points towards a low-scoring affair.

The Three Lions struggled for cohesion at the Euros and only beat Finland 2-0 prior to their loss to Greece. The reverse fixture, which was Carsley’s first game in charge, saw England dominate the ball, but only manage a 2-0 win.

Historical meetings between these teams have often been tight affairs. With both of them having something to prove defensively after recent disappointments, under 2.5 goals appears to be a logical outcome in our England vs Ireland predictions piece.