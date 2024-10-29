Empoli vs Inter Predictions: Zielinski in Pole position to score again

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Empoli vs Inter as they clash in Serie A.

+

Empoli vs Inter Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Empoli vs Inter

Inter Victory and Under 4.5 goals with odds of @ 1.75 on Betway , equating to a 57% chance of the visitors winning.

, equating to a 57% chance of the visitors winning. Piotr Zielinski to score with odds of @ 3.80 on Betway , indicating a 26% chance of the Polish midfielder scoring.

, indicating a 26% chance of the Polish midfielder scoring. Both teams to score - No with odds of @ 1.83 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for no more than one club to find the back of the net.

Inter should be expected to win against Empoli by a scoreline of 0-1.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code.

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Empoli welcome title-chasing Inter Milan to the Stadio Carlo Castellani this Wednesday in what appears to be a mismatch on paper. The hosts sit in 10th place, but their home form has been particularly concerning as they have managed to collect only a Serie A joint-low of three points at home.

Their goal-scoring drought on home soil is particularly concerning as they have failed to find the net in all four home matches this season.

Inter Milan come in second place, eager to bounce back from a frustrating 4-4 draw with Juventus which exposed defensive frailties. The Nerazzurri's away form has been impressive, collecting a joint league-high eight points on their travels.

Manager Simone Inzaghi will be particularly focused on strengthening the defence after their recent showing, although they managed to secure their first away clean sheet in their last road game against Roma.

Probable Lineups for Empoli vs Inter

The probable lineup for Empoli in the "3-5-2"

Vasquez; Goglichidze, Ismajli, Viti; Pezzella, Grassi, Anjorin, Gyasi, Fazzini; Colombo, Solbakken.

The probable lineup for Inter in the "3-5-2"

Sommer; de Vrij, Pavard, Bastoni; Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Zielinski, Dumfries; Thuram, Martinez.

Expect a hard-fought win for Inter

Our Empoli vs Inter predictions suggest the historical head-to-head record strongly supports this bet as Inter have won their last 6 away matches at Empoli without conceding. This dominance stretches even further, with 9 victories in their last 10 visits to the Castellani, all without conceding a goal.

Empoli's home record this season makes for grim reading - three 0-0 draws and a 0-1 defeat to Napoli. While they have shown their defensive organisation, their complete lack of attacking threat is even more apparent. This suggests any Inter win is likely to be hard-fought rather than explosive.

Manager Simone Inzaghi has taken note of Inter’s recent defensive issues, so expect extra focus in that area. Their ability to control games away from home remains strong, as evidenced by their league-best away points tally.

At odds of 1.45, Inter are very strong favourites to win with Betway. Adding under 4.5 goals makes this a much more appealing price.

Empoli vs Inter Bet 1: Inter Victory and under 4.5 goals @ 1.75 with Betway.

Zielinski primed to score again

Zielinski comes into this fixture in red-hot form, having just netted a brace against Juventus in his first start for Inter since his summer move from Napoli. This impressive performance highlights his immediate impact and comfort in Inzaghi's system, suggesting he's quickly adapting to his new team's playing style.

The Polish international's confidence should be sky-high, having also scored in both Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia during the last international break. This scoring streak across both club and international level indicates a player in prime goal-scoring form, despite a minor thigh concern picked up on international duty.

His newfound responsibility as Inter's designated penalty taker, taking over from Hakan Calhanoglu, adds another avenue for potential goals. Facing an Empoli side that tends to defend deep and might concede penalties under pressure, this responsibility significantly increases his scoring chances.

Empoli vs Inter Bet 2: Piotr Zielinski Anytime Scorer @ 3.80 with Betway.

Empoli still struggling to find the net at home

Our Empoli vs Inter predictions suggest the historical data provides overwhelming support for this bet. Inter have kept clean sheets in their last six away matches against Empoli and in nine of their last 10 visits. The last time Empoli managed to score against Inter at home was in 2006.

Empoli's home record this season further strengthens this case - they've failed to score in all four home matches (three 0-0 draws and a 0-1 defeat). Their attacking struggles appear deeply rooted, making it difficult to imagine them ending their drought against one of the league's strongest teams.

While Inter's defence has shown recent vulnerability, particularly in the Juventus match, they kept a clean sheet in their last away fixture against Roma. Combined with Empoli's obvious scoring struggles at home, this bet is statistically well-supported.