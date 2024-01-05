Empoli vs AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Milan to add to Empoli’s misery

We share predictions and betting tips for AC Milan’s trip to the Stadio Carlo Castellani to square off with Serie A strugglers, Empoli.

+

Empoli fans can begin to worry as the midpoint of the season sees them firmly positioned in the relegation zone.

It doesn’t get any easier for Gli Azzurri as they host third-placed AC Milan on Sunday afternoon.

Empoli last tasted victory in November when they shocked Napoli 1-0 on the road. They will certainly be looking for the same type of performance at home to one of the better teams in Serie A.

Empoli vs AC Milan Betting Tips

AC Milan to win the match @ 1.66 with Supabets

Both teams to score - NO @ 2.02 with Supabets

Empoli to win corner matchbet @ 3.05 with Supabets All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Rossoneri have been flying high, currently seven points behind Juventus in second.

Milan are on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, their last defeat coming in an away date with Atalanta in early December.

Stefano Pioli’s troops have Fiorentina hot on their heels and will want to put some distance between themselves and the Florence outfit.

An easy Sunday

The form between these two teams is like chalk and cheese. Aurelio Andreazzoli and his charges are firmly within a relegation battle and, having won just one game in their backyard all season, it doesn’t seem like things will change this weekend.

In the corresponding fixture in 2022, the Rossoneri came away with a 3-1 victory, snatching three points deep into stoppage time.

Milan have an incredible team and are likely to replicate that performance in 2022.

The visitors have only lost two of their nine away dates in Serie A this term and are more than capable of overturning their hosts on Sunday.

Empoli vs AC Milan Betting Tip 1: AC Milan to win the match @ 1.66 with Supabets

Attacking struggles

Empoli have had trouble putting the ball in the back of the net in this campaign.

In their 18 league games, they’ve scored just 10 times, five of those being at home at an average of 0.56 goals per game.

Their leading scorer, Francesco Caputo, has three goals to his name and the team haven’t scored in their last three consecutive fixtures.

To make matters worse, Empoli have failed to score in 61% of their Serie A games this season.

Empoli vs AC Milan Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - NO @ 2.02 with Supabets

One area of success

Empoli may not have enough to beat AC Milan on Sunday, but they can edge out the visitors in one aspect.

The home side wins an average of 5.33 corners when they’re playing in front of their fans. Perhaps, this is down to their lack of accuracy in the final third.

Milan isn’t a team that wins many flag kicks as they’ve averaged just 3.67 corners per away match this season.

Constant pressure on Empoli could drive the count higher, but it’s the one area that the home team have a chance of winning.