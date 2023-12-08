Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Bayern to maintain title challenge

Our football betting expert offers his predictions and betting tips including a 10-minute winner @ 4.60.

Thomas Tuchel has done an incredible job since becoming Bayern Munich manager and he has his team on the cusp of leading the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @ 1.74 with Betway

First Half Clean Sheet - Bayern Munich - NO @ 2.80 with Betway

First ten minutes - Winner - Bayern Munich @ 4.60 with Betway

The champions are three points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen but have a game in hand. If they beat Eintracht on Saturday afternoon, Bayern will return to the top of the league on superior goal difference.

However, Eintracht will stand in their way at the Deutsche Bank Park this weekend. The problem is that the Eagles have been in wretched form recently, failing to win any of their last five matches in all competitions.

While they’ve only lost once at home in the league, they’ve lost more points than they’ve gained in their backyard.

Bayern, meanwhile, haven’t dropped a point on the road in the Bundesliga this season.

Goals to come from both ends

Over the last six fixtures, Frankfurt and Bayern have been involved in games where there have been goals from both teams in at least half of their matches.

Specifically, three of the visiting team's last five away league matches have had both teams find the back of the net.

With an average of 2.67 goals per away game this season, Bayern will most likely find the target while the hosts average 1.33 goals at home.

Eintracht’s last three league games have also resulted in both teams scoring, which could well happen on Saturday in Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @ 1.74 with Betway

Bayern’s brick wall could be breached early

Tuchel has a well-drilled defence that has conceded just nine goals in the Bundesliga all season, the best in the league. On the road, they’ve let in just four goals in total, all of them coming in the first period.

In the last six meetings between these two, the visitors have only kept two clean sheets, making a case against a Bayern blank-out in the first half.

The home team have also scored 53% of their goals in the first 45 minutes of their league matches this term.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: First Half Clean Sheet - Bayern Munich - NO @ 2.80 with Betway

Bayern to strike early

Harry Kane and company have been lethal in front of goal this season. The England captain has scored 18 in total, seven away from home.

Four of his goals alone have come in the first 15 minutes, while Bayern have netted nine in total within the first quarter of an hour.

Specifically, five of those have come within the first 10 minutes.