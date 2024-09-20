The 2024-25 Premier League season has already delivered several impressive comeback wins.

Comeback Kings: Early-Season Comebacks Open up Betting Opportunities

Manchester City have come from behind twice to win, and Everton have blown a pair of two-goal leads.

How should this influence betting decisions heading into matchday five? Which markets become more appealing?

Three impressive Premier League comebacks on matchday four. Manchester City have overturned deficits to win twice this season. Wins from behind could be the way to go on matchday five.

Premier League Matchday Five Fixtures Away Win Half-Time/Home Win Full-Time West Ham vs Chelsea 23.00 Aston Villa vs Wolves 19.00 Fulham vs Newcastle 23.00 Leicester vs Everton 23.00 Liverpool vs Bournemouth 19.00 Southampton vs Ipswich 23.00 Tottenham vs Brentford 17.00 Crystal Palace vs Manchester United 23.00 Brighton vs Nottingham Forest 21.00 Manchester City vs Arsenal 23.00

Increasing Comeback Frequency

Could this be the year of the comeback in the Premier League? Manchester City overturning one-goal deficits at home isn’t surprising, but a broader trend is starting to emerge across the English top flight. Everton, for instance, have led 2-0 in consecutive matches, but went on to lose both 3-2.

Newcastle were 1-0 down away to Wolves last weekend with 73 minutes on the clock. The Magpies scored two late goals to claim all three points. A brace from Jean-Philippe Mateta saw Crystal Palace snatch a point after falling 2-0 down to Leicester at home.

Second halves have been eventful in the first month of the season. While we have seen some comfortable victories, the majority of matches have been in the balance at half-time. Thus far, just 30% of Premier League matches have produced over 1.5 first-half goals. Five teams are yet to see two first-half goals in a match.

These are all small samples with only four gameweeks in the books, but this could open up some betting opportunities as we head into matchday five and beyond.

Markets To Target

Betway has markets for each team to win from behind. You can wager on which team will win the second half, which half will have the most goals, and on a team to win either half. The half-time/full-time market is bound to be a popular option if you’re looking to take advantage of this come-from-behind trend in the Premier League.

The odds are long if you fancy a team to be trailing at half-time and still take all three points. Alternatively, a draw at half-time and a win at full-time provides shorter odds, but means the comeback can start in the first half. For instance, Chelsea are 5.50 to be drawing with West Ham at full-time and go on to win the game. The Blues were drawing at half-time in both of their wins this season.

Given how Everton have crumbled in their matches either side of the international break, Leicester are exceptional value at 10.00 to win from behind. The Foxes are still searching for their first win of the season, but this is a great opportunity against an Everton side devoid of confidence. If the Toffees have a lead going into the second half, it won’t take much pressure for them to start doubting themselves.

Tottenham have conceded second-half goals in three of their four matches. Brentford have lost second halves to Liverpool and Manchester City, but they have scored three goals across second halves with Crystal Palace and Southampton. The Bees are 1.90 to win or draw the second half on Saturday and 4.75 to win the second period.

After coming back from two goals down to Leicester last time out, Palace are 12.00 to be losing to Manchester United at half-time and draw the match.