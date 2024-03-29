Durban July Betting 101 - Our Guide for the 2024 Event

Durban July is the most prestigious horse racing event in South Africa. Moreover, the Durban July Handicap put national horse racing on the map.

+

This is an annual festival taking place on the first Saturday of July. So, if you are looking to bet on Durban July, 6 July is the date you are after. Our expert guide is a great way to prepare for the 2024 Durban July betting.

What You Need to Know to Bet on the Durban July?

If you want to participate in Durban July 2024 betting, the first thing to do is find a reputable wagering site.

Ideally, it should have a big coverage of betting markets for this event, competitive odds, live streaming options, and other features allowing for an ultimate betting experience.

The event will take place on Saturday, 6 July, at Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Of course, the Durban July is the highlight and is the seventh race according to the schedule, starting at 16:00 South African Standard Time.

At this point, there is no information regarding which horses will run in this tournament edition. However, you should keep an eye on the updates and remember that the draw can have a significant impact on a horse’s chance of winning.

Finally, you will have a chance to place different types of bets on Durban July betting online sites. Some include Win, Place, Each Way, Handicap, Exacta, Trifecta, and Quartet.

So, before you move on to place a Durban July Handicap or any other type of wager, ensure you have a good understanding of it.

Durban July Betting Odds - Who’s Offering the Best Odds?

If you are looking to explore Durban July 2024 betting, it’s worth noting that Betway offers some of the best odds.

Moreover, the ante-post market is already open, meaning you can bet on the outright winner now. Ante-post odds are generally higher than those that will be offered when the tournament starts.

Handicap Betting on Durban July

Handicap is a popular betting type among horse racing bettors, particularly during Durban July. We tested this type of bet during one Durban July edition and found it easy to understand.

To start with, this type of bet enables horses of different forms to race competitively against one another. Simply enough, they are allocated weights to level the playing field.

The better the horse, the more weight it will carry. How much weight should be assigned to each horse is determined by their handicap ratings. In turn, they are based on their previous performances.

Thus, the weight the horse carries will impact its gallop speed, and the odds will be provided accordingly. Because of this, several horses can get equal odds.

So, you need to do thorough betting research to make an informed selection. You should consider a horse’s previous Handicap runs, rating, how good a jockey and a trainer are, etc.

For example, See It Again, Mucho Dinero, and Gimme a Nother could all have odds of 4.25. The weights listed for each horse will tell you which has the best Handicap rating.

Finally, you should research their previous performances and other relevant details to make an informed Durban July Handicap wager.

Durban July Favourites

We have done the research for punters looking to bet on Durban July but found the runners haven’t been confirmed yet. However, we know for certain that this event is only for the top horses in South Africa.

The defending champion Winchester Mansion may return to Greyville this year. Additionally, Without a Question, placed third in the 2024 Cape Town Met and See it Again, placed fourth, may make an appearance.

But keep an eye on the update of this Durban July 2024 guide to find the runners. Current favourites on sites with an open ante-post are See It Again, followed by Mucho Dinero.

Hollywoodbets and the Durban July Race

Hollywoodbets is not only the sponsor of the 2024 Durban July but also one of the top bookmakers to bet on horse races. It features competitive odds, ante-post betting, live streams of races, and more.

Our research team also discovered horse sports blogs, racing analyses, and tips on the website. So, punters can extract plenty of valuable details to make more informed Hollywoodbets Durban July predictions.

Best Sites to Bet on the Durban July

Apart from Hollywoodbets, several other bookies offer a variety of Durban July betting possibilities. Hopefully, our investigations allow you to make an informed choice about where to bet on Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024.

To begin with, there is Fafabet, the sportsbook with some of the most competitive Durban July betting odds. It also features a page with the race results punters can use when planning their bets.

If you are looking for Tote betting, Betway is a great website. Like World Sports Betting, it enables you to place ante-post bets on the Durban July Handicap.

At Betfred, you can select a wide range of bet types, like Win, Place, Show, and Exacta. It covers races from Greyville, Kenilworth, Fairview, and other racetracks in South Africa.

Best Offers to Bet on the Durban July

Our expert team has reviewed various sites and found the ones with the top horse racing offers for punters.

First on the list is Betfred. It features Racing Happy Hour (odds boosts on races between 11:00 and 12:00), Extra Place, and Runner-Up Refund. Occasionally, the bookie may offer a Favourite vs Field offer on some races.

BoyleSports also has interesting offers, including the Second Chance Refund, where you can get your stake back as a Free Bet if your horse finishes second to the starting price favourite. In addition, you can receive a 5% cashback on your lost horse wagers on Thursdays.

Betway has a unique offer for horse racing bettors. It may pay your winning tax at its discretion, so the 6% won’t be deducted from your return. You can also claim Win Boost and potentially receive a 300% boost on your successful multi-bets.

Lastly, Hollywoodbets features the Punters’ Challenge, covering race meetings in South Africa. You can potentially get more than R1M for tipping all the winners on the card. Or, you can receive a share of R10,000 if you place in the top 20 on a daily leaderboard.

Although the analysis we made hasn’t revealed any exclusive Durban July offers, the operators will probably introduce them as the competition draws nearer.

Our Durban July Betting Tips

Before you place a wager on the event, consider these Durban July betting tips:

Understand how the races work.

Choose a familiar bet type.

Examine and compare the Durban July betting odds.

Consider other predictions and sports news.

If your horse is not in the best form, back another.

If you place a live bet, cash out wisely.

Potentially claim horse racing offers.

Finally, remember to follow responsible betting practices during the Durban July Handicap. This also includes managing your bankroll wisely.

Recap of Durban July 2022 & Durban July 2023

If you haven’t participated in the Durban July betting online the previous two seasons, find out what happened in the sections below.

Durban July 2022

The 126th edition of the tournament was special because the lone filly participating won the race. Moreover, Sparkling Water is the first filly to come first in more than a decade. It even managed to win the race by an astonishing four lengths.

It secured the fifth win for the trainer Mike de Kock and the second for the jockey S’Manga Khumalo. Interestingly, the Durban July betting tips suggested Aragosta and Do It Again were the most likely to win. Sparkling Water was way below but exceeded all the expectations.

Durban July 2023

The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 saw Winchester Mansion beating the hometown favourite See It Again in a race of firsts. Pierre Strydom was aiming at the fifth win before his retirement, but Kabelo got the better of him.

Furthermore, this was his first Grade 1 victory. It was also the first for trainer Brett Crawford and the owner Gaynor Rupert.

This win is even more remarkable, considering this horse had a neck injury as a youngster. Despite low expectations, it won the most prestigious horse race in South Africa. What’s more, it will make an appearance in the 2024 Summer Cup.