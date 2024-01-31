DR Congo vs Guinea Predictions: Qualification to rest on spot kicks

We share predictions and betting tips for the AFCON quarter-final involving DR Congo and Guinea, including 4.45 odds for the match decider.

+

Not many would have given these two teams a shout of making the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals based on their opponents in the previous round.

Dispatching Egypt and Equatorial Guinea from the competition were massive victories for DR Congo and Guinea respectively.

DR Congo vs Guinea Betting Tips

Double chance - DR Congo/ Draw @ 1.33 with Supabets

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.41 with Supabets

Match decider - Penalties @ 4.45 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, one of them has to leave Ivory Coast after their date on Friday night at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Guinea have already gone one better than the previous edition when they were dumped out in the round of 16.

The National Elephants scored late against Equatorial Guinea to book their ticket to Friday’s match, shocking the side that defeated the hosts 4-0 in the group stage.

Kaba Diawara will no doubt be looking for more of the same from his boys against an unpredictable DR Congo.

The Leopards took Egypt all the way to penalties, showing grit and determination in 120 minutes, giving a decent account of themselves, something they’d hope to achieve on Friday night.

Evenly-matched Leopards and Antelopes

Not taking their penalty victory the last time out into account, DR Congo have drawn each of their last four internationals.

70% of their last 10 fixtures have ended all square with a solitary win against Mauritania in November last year.

Sebastien Desabre’s Leopards have met Guinea on seven occasions and were on the winning side four times (D2, L1)

Guinea have won three of their last five games including a 2-0 warm-up match against Nigeria.

The National Elephants must put in a similar performance on Friday night if they’re to progress to the next round of the competition.

DR Congo vs Guinea Betting Tip 1: Double chance - DR Congo/ Draw @ 1.33 with Supabets

Low scoring affairs

Between both teams, only one game in their last five ended with more than two goals in a match.

The DR Congo have had three of their previous four matches end 1-1, indicating that they’re capable of finding the net but aren’t exactly lighting up the world.

None of Guinea’s last five fixtures have had more than two goals in them and their last two victories have come by a 1-0 scoreline.

DR Congo vs Guinea Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.41 with Supabets

Down to spot kicks

The last stalemate between Guinea and DR Congo came in the African Nations Championship in 2016 when it ended goalless after 90 minutes.

With the Leopards sharing the spoils in four consecutive games leading up to this quarter-final, it wouldn’t be surprising if penalties decided the winner.