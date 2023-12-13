Dortmund vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: PSG to overturn their hosts

We look at the thrilling Group F finale at the Signal Iduna Park where Dortmund entertain Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund have done their bit to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Champions League, but first place is yet to be decided.

Anything but defeat would guarantee the Bundesliga outfit top spot, going into the last-16 draw.

Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tips

Double chance - Draw/PSG @ 1.29 with Betway

Over 10 corners total @ 2.15 with Betway

Halftime/Full-time result Dortmund/PSG @ 25.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Luis Enrique and his PSG troops will take courage from their 2-0 win at home to Dortmund and will need to snatch all three points to book their place in the last-16 draw.

Failure to win in Germany will leave their destiny in the hands of the other two in the group - Newcastle United and AC Milan who can both qualify with a victory.

PSG have destiny in their hands

The travelling party know that a win guarantees their path to the last 16 of the Champions League.

After beating the hosts in September and boasting a record of just one loss in the last five meetings between the teams, Enrique will be confident of getting the result they need on Wednesday night.

Dortmund have kept four clean sheets in each of their last four fixtures in the competition, but their domestic form of late has been questionable.

Edin Terzic’s men suffered a 3-2 home loss to RB Leipzig at the weekend and they were dumped out of the DFB-Pokal by Stuttgart, indicating that there are weaknesses for PSG to exploit.

Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/PSG @ 1.29 with Betway

Attacking play will lead to corners

PSG haven’t kept a clean sheet in the Champions League for 15 games and they’re always susceptible to attacks from their European opponents.

However, it’s going forward that has helped them along the way, scoring eight in the competition and 28 in Ligue 1, averaging two goals per game.

Emre Can has to serve a suspension after collecting three cautions already and Marcel Sabitzer will be assessed ahead of the game at Signal Iduna Park for the hosts.

PSG can exploit the middle of the park to gain a foothold in the game and are averaging six away corners in the league while Dortmund usually win five flag kicks in a league game.

Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Over 10 corners total @ 2.15 with Betway

A game of two halves

Traditionally, Dortmund start quickly and have scored three of their last six in the group stage within the first 45 minutes.

BVB netted first in five of their eight home league fixtures and led in 25% of their games going into the break.

PSG have the attacking talent in the form of Kylian Mbappe and company who can equalise and go on to win the game.

They have never surrendered the lead to any opponent in Ligue 1 and have come back only once in the Champions League group, the last time out at home to Newcastle.

The visitors must force the issue to remain in contention for Europe’s premium club trophy.