Denmark vs Serbia Predictions: Danes to go through with another draw

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Denmark vs Serbia ahead of their clash on match day three Group C.

Denmark vs Serbia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Denmark vs Serbia

Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.98 on Betway , equating to a 50.5% chance for a low-scoring game.

, equating to a 50.5% chance for a low-scoring game. Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 1.61 on Betway , indicating a 62.1% chance for both teams to score at least once.

, indicating a 62.1% chance for both teams to score at least once. First Half: Draw with odds of @ 2.24 on Betway, representing a 44.6% chance for the first 45 minutes to end with a draw.

Denmark and Serbia should be expected to draw 1-1 on match day three of Group C at Euro 2024.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Denmark and Serbia face a crucial match in their final Group C encounter at Euro 2024, with both teams still vying for a place in the Round of 16. Denmark's impressive performance against England earned them a point, leaving them second in the group after consecutive draws. A victory at the Allianz Arena in Munich would secure their progression to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, after having threatened to abandon the competition, Serbia were saved by Luka Jović's late header against Slovenia, and now Dragan Stojković’s men need the three points on Tuesday in order to qualify.

Denmark's recent form has been solid, highlighted by Joakim Maehle's impactful inclusion against England, where his attacking prowess provided a much-needed boost. Coach Kasper Hjulmand might consider freshening up the squad with players like Mikkel Damsgaard and Alexander Bah, while Yussuf Poulsen is pushing for a starting role upfront.

Following a lacklustre performance against Slovenia, Stojkovic has some decisions to make. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nemanja Gudelj were benched after the defeat to England, and their replacements, Sasa Lukic and Ivan Ilic, struggled to control the midfield.

Probable Lineups for Denmark vs Serbia

The probable lineup for Denmark in the "system of play."

Denmark (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel: Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Mæhle, Hjulmand, Højbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Højlund, Poulsen.

The probable lineup for Serbia in the "system of play."

Serbia (3-4-1-2): Rajković; Veljković, Milenković, Pavlović; Živković, Ilić, S Milinković-Savić, Mladenović; Vlahović, Tadić, Mitrović

Tense and low-scoring affair

The match is anticipated to be a tense affair, with both teams aware of what is at stake. The Danes will be buoyed by their solid showing against England, where they pressed high and showcased a more attacking mindset than in their opening match against Slovenia. This confidence, coupled with their tactical discipline, could be key in securing a positive result, despite the threat posed by Serbia's attacking duo, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

Given the high stakes, this match is expected to be tense and potentially cautious. Denmark's recent matches have not been high-scoring affairs, with a 1-1 draw against England and a similar scoreline in other encounters. Serbia, while capable of scoring, have also struggled to dominate matches. A low-scoring match with fewer than three goals seems likely as both teams may prioritise defensive solidity to avoid being knocked out of the tournament due to a poor goal difference.

Denmark vs Serbia Bet 1: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.70 with Betway

Serbs are struggling to control games

On match day two, Serbia initially struggled to break down Slovenia's defence, with early chances falling to Slovenia's Adam Gnezda Cerin and Jan Mlakar. As the first half progressed, Serbia improved, with Dušan Vlahović and Aleksandar Mitrović getting involved, but they were unable to convert their opportunities.

Slovenia came close to scoring late in the first half, with Timi Elšnik hitting the post and Benjamin Šeško missing the rebound. Serbia's keeper Predrag Rajković made crucial saves to keep the score level at halftime. The second half saw Serbia starting strongly, but it was Slovenia who broke the deadlock through Žan Karničnik.

Serbia responded with increased urgency, and Luka Jović's late header ensured their survival in the tournament. Despite the draw, Serbia must improve if they are to advance, particularly in defence and midfield control.

Denmark vs Serbia Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.61 with Betway

Danish solidity might pay off

Denmark's clash with England was similarly intense. The Danes started brightly, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's early shot on target, but it was England who took the lead through Harry Kane. Denmark equalised thanks to Morten Hjulmand's long-range strike, setting up a competitive second half.

Both teams had chances, with England's Phil Foden hitting the post and Denmark's Andreas Christensen coming close. Ultimately, the match ended in a draw, a fair result given the balance of play.

Denmark’s form is extremely solid, having lost only one of their last 14 international matches and maintaining a strong defensive record. Conversely, Serbia have struggled to keep clean sheets, managing only two in their last 16 Euro games.

Historically, Denmark has had the upper hand in encounters with Serbia, having won all previous matches, including a 3-0 friendly victory in Copenhagen in 2022.